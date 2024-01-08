Veteran starting offensive lineman Jonah Monheim had not been made available for interviews during USC's leadup to the Holiday Bowl, or thereafter, so reporters never had a chance to ask Monheim whether he planned to return to the Trojans for a fifth year or take his shot at the NFL.

The answer came in an appropriately understated way as Monheim made no formal announcement but is back on campus for the spring semester and with the team, TrojanSports.com confirmed.

That's a huge boost for a USC offensive line that loses right tackle/guard Jarrett Kingston and center Justin Dedich, as well as rotational right tackle Michael Tarquin.

While Monheim has started mostly on the outside, as the Trojans' primary right tackle for most of 2021 and all of 2022 and left tackle in 2023, he moved to right guard for the Holiday Bowl. It's always been thought -- and acknowledged by coaches at times -- that Monheim's long-term future was likely on the interior. But he could fit at any number of spots for the 2024 Trojans.

There's always been talk that Monheim could be an ideal fit at center, as his position coaches have long raved about his football IQ and cerebral approach to the game. With Dedich moving on, there is no clear successor there, as walk-on Kilian O'Connor served as the backup last season, logging just 54 snaps. Four-star freshman Jason Zandamela, who is on campus as an early enrollee, is another candidate there if he shows he's on a fast track in the spring and fall camp.

Then again, the tackle and guard spots aren't necessarily settled either.

Four-star freshman Elijah Paige made his first start in the bowl game at left tackle and held up relatively well, allowing just 2 pressures and no sacks. Mason Murphy, who will be a redshirt junior, has started games at right tackle and right guard for the Trojans, though he's had his ups and downs at both spots.

Starting left guard Emmanuel Pregnon is back and should continue to develop and mature at the position, while 2023 freshman Alani Noa got some playing time last fall and could be in line for a starting job at the other guard spot.

So far, USC has not added any transfers on the offensive line, but in signing 10 HS prospects over the 2023 and 2024 classes it has a large stable of young talent at the position that could join Paige and Noa on the field at some point in the near future.

However the pieces come to fit together, having Monheim a part of it is significant, as the two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention has proven to be a dependable at times exceptional option wherever he's been tasked with playing.