What USC fan could have imagined at this time last year that the Trojans would roll into Week 3 of the 2022 season ranked No. 7 in the country with one of the most dynamic offenses around, a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback, a Biletnikoff Award contender at wide receiver and a defense that had forced eight turnovers through two games?

Yes, eventually it will be time to just accept the present reality for what it is and not compare it to the program's nadir last fall, but doesn't it seem like Lincoln Riley's rebuild has progressed quicker than most would have guessed even after he was hired?

The Trojans have the fifth-best odds to the win the national championship right now.

The national championship. ... This team -- well, not really this team, but you get the point -- got bullied by the Pac-12 South week after week last fall.

The start of the Lincoln Riley Era has been a best-case scenario, and for all USC fans have endured the last handful of years, they should absolutely embrace the polar opposite end of the spectrum and bask in the newfound hype around the program.

But within the locker room, Riley emphasizes a different approach -- stay in the moment, stick to the process and make sure the best version of the 2022 Trojans is still to come.

"I think the biggest thing is just keep it real. Now that we’ve won two games, that’s great, but ... never from one point did we come in here and say that our goal is to win the first two games of the season. That’s a fantastic start. But our goals are our goals, and those aren't changing," Riley said Thursday. "I think our message continues regardless of what happens. It's, we’re going to highlight and make sure that everyone understands the good that’s happening, the things that are happening at a high level. We’re going to encourage that and encourage to get it from more people. The things that aren’t happening at a championship level, on or off the field, we’re going to be very direct about, we’re going to correct it, regardless of the end result of success or not. ...

"We try to never change. We try to be very consistent in our approach and our message. And there is a fine line. You can’t not enjoy and appreciate going and getting wins, especially on the road. They’re important. But the fine line is you have to have the perspective to be able to correct what you have to correct because every week is going to be a new challenge, and you've to be able to continue to get better if you want to win consistently. Period."

These Trojans can certainly still get better.

They rank 70th in the country in total defense, giving up 360.5 yards per game, and would have been in a shootout with Stanford last week if not for the four forced turnovers (two coming near the goal line.)

And the offense ... well, Riley will reiterate how the offense can improve too, but we'll leave that to him. USC is tied for first in the country in scoring at 53.5 points per game and ranks tied for 12th in total offense at 521.5 yards per game. Simply maintaining that would be a feat.

It's only two games, but yeah, USC football is starting to look, feel and sound like USC football again.

Next up is very capable Fresno State team (1-1) that lost on the final play last week to Oregon State, 35-32. The Bulldogs won 10 games last season, and even though they lost head coach Kalen DeBoer to Washington, they brought back former coach Jeff Tedford, who is of course familiar to Pac-12 football and has an impressive track record.

Fresno State is led by star quarterback Jake Haener (4,096 passing yards, 33 TDs and 9 INTs last year) and running back Jordan Mims, who has 3,007 combined rushing and receiving yards in his career and 31 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Bulldogs rank just two spots ahead of the Trojans at No. 70 nationally, yielding 357 yards a game.

Nonetheless, this could prove to be USC's toughest overall test yet in this young season.

"Not many weaknesses, you know what I mean. They're just, they're good everywhere," Riley said of the Bulldogs. "The quarterback's really good. They've got some other outstanding players -- the safety [Evan Williams] is a tremendous player, a couple D-linemen that really stand out. Maybe more than just the standout individual guys, you don't look at one part of their team like, 'The O-line's not really good, the DBs are not very good.' They're good everywhere.

"They're very experienced, they know how to win. They've obviously got a staff of guys that are extremely experienced and know how to get it done at this level. I think those are some of the toughest teams because there's not, you just don't identify a ton of weaknesses on tape. And you know you've got to be on your game."

Back in the Coliseum for a 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff Saturday (on FOX), the surging Trojans, their Heisman candidate QB Caleb Williams, reigning Biletnikoff-winning receiver Jordan Addison, turnover-taking defense and the rest of the cast will look to keep raising expectations in the eyes of the national college football audience while taking the next steps in the eyes of their exacting head coach.

With that, the TrojanSports.com staff of Ryan Young, Tajwar Khandaker and Jeff McCulloch deliver their weekly batch of perspective and predictions ...