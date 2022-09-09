It's standard for USC to open Pac-12 play with an early-season in-state showdown with Stanford, but not so much for first-year head coach Lincoln Riley.

While a few members of his staff are somewhat familiar with the Cardinal from their time at Washington State a handful of years ago, this is a new matchup for Riley, as most of the rest of the games will be.

UCLA is the only Pac-12 school he has any recent history with playing during his time at Oklahoma, which adds an extra layer to game preparation this season, he acknowledged.

"There's more to it. My bed's still out here right now, so that tells you a little bit," he said on a Zoom call with media from his office Thursday, nodding his head to the right of his desk. "Everything's new in the first year, right? The opponents are new, it's new traveling, it's new schedules, it's new everything. So we've tried to do as much work on the front end to expedite some of this and make it feel less new. But the reality is every part of these weeks, especially in the first part of the season, is new and most of these opponents are people that we haven't played against. So it's fun.

"I'm really, really enjoying it. I think our staff is really enjoying the challenge of every part of it being new and the chance to adapt and find ways to give our team the advantage, be it the schedule or something schematically. But from that aspect it certainly feels like our first year all the way around."

RELATED: Scouting the Opponent: Stanford poses first true test for Trojans | PODCAST: Max Browne breaks down USC's debut and scouts Stanford

Of course, USC fans will remember it was Stanford that delivered the formal ending of the Clay Helton Era, dealing the Trojans an embarrassing 42-28 defeat in the Coliseum this time last year. It was one of only three games the Cardinal would win all season, and two days later Helton was fired, setting in motion everything that ultimately led to the hiring of Riley at the end of last November.

The teams meet again Saturday at Stanford (4:30 p.m. PT on ABC).

Given how new this roster is, though, that doesn't seem to be much of a subplot for this 2022 Pac-12 opener, even for the players who were around a year ago.

"Not really. I mean, that was last year. Today's a new day, tomorrow's a new day, the day after that is a new day. Just taking it day by day -- that's all we can live by, day by day," wide receiver Tahj Washington said.

Fair enough.

Day by day, this Trojans team and its new high-profile head coach continue to build momentum and make the college football world take notice -- which indeed shows how much has changed in just a year.

The Trojans start this week ranked No. 10 in the AP poll, entering the top 10 for the first time since Dec. 2017, after a thoroughly impressive 66-14 win over Rice in their opener.

Stanford also made easy work of its first opponent, rolling over FCS-level Colgate, 41-10, led by returning starting quarterback Tanner McKee (22 of 27 passing, 308 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT) and running back E.J. Smith (11 carries for 118 yards and 2 TDs).

Both teams will learn a lot more about themselves after Saturday.

"It’ll be an important week," Riley said. "... These games, every part of your team is going to get tested, and if you do a good job, you test every part of their team. Hopefully we can give a little more adversity than they give us."

As always, the TrojanSports staff weighs in with its insights and opinions on the key storylines of the week and gives its predictions for Saturday ...