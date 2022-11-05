Cal has beaten USC just two times in the last 18 seasons, but those two wins both came within the last three meetings -- in 2018 at the Coliseum and the fitting finale to a dismal Trojans season last year in Berkeley.

That was something of a nadir for the program, as the beleaguered Trojans couldn't even convince their full roster to make the trip for what would be an uninspired 24-14 loss.

Of course, so much has changed since then.

USC (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12) is No. 9 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings with a legitimate chance to climb into the top 4 by season's end while also chasing a Pac-12 championship.

It also might be time for the Trojans to start considering the value of style points as they seek to maneuver up those CFP rankings.

Cal (3-5, 1-4), meanwhile, has lost four straight games, including providing the lone win of the season for lowly Colorado, as it visits the Coliseum tonight (7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN).

It's been a tough season for the Bears of Berkeley, who have an uphill climb to bowl eligibility with a loaded second half schedule that included No. 8 Oregon last week (a 42-24 Cal loss), the No. 9 Trojans on the road this week, No. 23 Oregon State on the road next week, a rivalry game with Stanford and then No. 12 UCLA to close it out.

As for Saturday night, there's no telling how many injuries USC will be dealing with again this week. Coach Lincoln Riley was vague at best when asked Thursday for an update on wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebackers Eric Gentry and Ralen Goforth, who all missed the last game (not to mention wide receiver Mario Williams, left guard Andrew Vorhees, who were also sidelined last week, and left tackle Bobby Haskins, who seemed to get banged up again late in that win at Arizona).

"Good week for them. Good week for them. Really good progress. We’ve been able to use them all a bit in the back half of the week, which has been promising. I think we’re going to be right up on the edge and have to make some tough decisions here right towards [Friday] afternoon and into gametime on where these guys are at," Riley said. "Been pleased with the progress. That’s been important, obviously. None of these guys had just simple, out a couple of days injuries. But a lot of improvement. The bye week obviously helped. It was good to be able to get through the last game without playing those guys and that time has certainly aided in it. So we’ll have a bunch of close calls leading into Saturday."

Part of that equation might be the reality that if USC can get through another week without pushing any of those players back it then can extend the rest yet another week with overmatched Colorado coming to town next Friday, in an effort to get full strength before the big finishing stretch against UCLA and Notre Dame.

Regardless of who takes the field Saturday night, the Trojans know what they have to do -- win (and maybe win convincingly) -- to help their very real shot at turning this already satisfying season into something truly special.

With that, let's get into the weekly TrojanSports.com staff roundtable as we discuss and debate the key storylines and make predictions for the game ...