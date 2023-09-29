The expectations on this USC football team are perfectly clear -- anything less than playing like a legit College Football Playoff contender every week is underwhelming.

The Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) closed out a 42-28 road win at Arizona State last weekend and promptly dropped three spots in the AP poll to No. 8, getting passed by fellow 4-0 teams Ohio State, Penn State and Washington.

All the while fanning the eternal flame of discontent within the fan base for the defense.

Coach Lincoln Riley says he understands how it is and how it's going to be.

"I mean, it's like I told you guys last year after the Utah loss, I've been through this. If you just keep winning, like all those things are going to take care of itself. Everybody could sit here and debate right now between all the 4-0 teams, like who's No. 1, who's No. 3, who's No. 7, who's No. 8? Really, it doesn't matter right now," Riley said. "All blueblood, the big-boy programs like this are all held to the same standard. We experienced the same thing when I was at Oklahoma. Other top programs feel this.

"You've got your top five or six programs in the country that this is just part of it, and so you're going to always have an overreaction with teams like this all the time -- positive or negative. So the answer for us is keep getting better, keep winning. That takes care of everything, and if you keep doing that, there's no bias, there's no double-standard, there's nothing that can keep you away from where you want to be if you keep taking care of business on Saturdays, and that's what we've got to keep doing."

Indeed, the winds of opinion and perception change swifty in college football. A couple weeks ago, USC's visit to Colorado on Saturday morning (9 a.m. PT on FOX) was set to be a showdown of Heisman Trophy contenders and high stakes.

Then the Buffaloes (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) went to Oregon and got demolished, 42-6, with the Ducks scoring touchdowns on six of their first seven possessions before coasting the rest of the way.

That game revealed that as compelling as Deion Sanders' rebuilding job in Boulder is, it's still in its early stages. That always seemed to be the reality but was obscured by a spotlight-seizing win over TCU, a thorough victory against Nebraska and a dramatic double-overtime escape against Colorado State.

As the Trojans found out last week, though, playing a feisty Arizona State team looking to rebound from a 29-0 loss to Fresno State, storylines reset every week and a humbled Buffs team at home at Folsom Field may be much different than the perhaps overconfident one that got put in its place in Eugene, Oregon.

"Very similar to what we just walked into, right?" Riley said of getting Colorado on the rebound from that loss. "Again, everybody wants to write the book week after week and a lot of things change week to week. And so listen, whether they won by a lot, lost by a lot or anything in between, we're going to see a good football team at their home. And those are always a challenge. I mean, I say it all the time. I told the guys this morning road conference games are gold. That's where it's at, man. You want to be a champion, that's where it's at.

"And so this is another one and it's a big challenge and I think probably good for us that we faced a little bit of the challenge that we did. And I think I feel like we will be even more prepared going into this one."

As we do each week, our TrojanSports.com team covers the key facets of the matchup and narrative to get you set for kickoff, as well as delivering our predictions.

