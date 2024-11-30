TrojanSports Roundtable: Staff predictions, perspective for USC-Notre Dame

The stakes are different, and yet it doesn't feel as if that matters much Saturday.

No. 5-ranked Notre Dame (10-1) is looking to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff field with a win, while USC (6-5) is just hoping to remind a national college football audience that its record only tells part of the story of this season and what could have been.

Mired at 4-5 a few weeks ago, coach Lincoln Riley asserted to his team the importance of maximizing the final three games -- especially the two rivalry contests at the end of the schedule.

The Trojans have responded with wins over Nebraska and crosstown rival UCLA with a chance to end on a high note if they can upset the rival Fighting Irish and perhaps spoil their postseason pursuit (though there's still a path for Notre Dame to potentially make the playoff field even with a loss).

Ultimately, this game packs its own importance annually regardless of circumstances.

"I think it's always an important game. It's a rivalry game. There's a lot of history behind it. It's two great programs. It's obviously another one that's played in iconic places. I just think when you come here, the history behind this game is so epic. It just is," Riley said. "So I just think, No. 1, I think it would be disrespectful to not be as ready as you possibly can be -- coaches, players, everybody. And the fact for us, it's obviously our last game in the Coliseum, we've got a lot of great Trojans on this team, it'll be their last game. We got a chance to really close great with this three-game stretch here at the end of the season, and obviously a phenomenal opportunity to finish this thing the way that we intend on finishing it. I love it, I love rivalry games, can't wait for it to get here."

USC will have a bowl game regardless, having clinched eligibility last week with the 19-13 win over UCLA.

The Cornhuskers and Bruins are middle-of-the-pack Big Ten teams, though. A win over Notre Dame -- which has won nine straight since a final-minute 16-14 upset loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2, and which leads all of college football in scoring margin this season (+301) -- would do a lot more to springboard the Trojans into bowl prep and the offseason.

RELATED: Matchup Breakdown: Scouting Notre Dame | Opposing View: Perspective from a Notre Dame insider | Recruiting visitor list: Trojans host several top targets Saturday

Our TrojanSports.com staff discusses the storylines and keys to victory for USC ahead of kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT in the Coliseum on Saturday.