Tuesday Footnotes: Markese Stepp earning a larger role in USC backfield
The USC running game has not been visually impressive this preseason, yet redshirt freshman Markese Stepp has made a major impression nonetheless.
On both the defenders who make initial contact with him and, in a different way, on the Trojans coaching staff.
In fact, running backs coach Mike Jinks and head coach Clay Helton were both asked after practice Tuesday if Stepp has earned a larger role in the offense than he had coming into camp.
"He is. That's a good problem to have. He's special with the ball in his hands, period," Jinks said. "Again, from a protection standpoint we've got to clean some things up and he's worked hard on that. I just, I wouldn't lose a night's sleep if 30 had to play the whole game, how's that?"
Said Helton: "I really think his role is growing and definitely he's going to play this year, he's going to contribute."
None of USC's running backs fared well in the second scrimmage Saturday in the Coliseum. They combined for just 31 rushing yards on 17 carries. Stepp had 9 yards on 5 carries, but he punched in a pair of short touchdowns in those touches. On the second, he pulled linebacker Ralen Goforth with him on his way into the end zone.
While almost nothing with the USC running back picture is clear at this point, this much is -- the 6-foot, 235-pound Stepp simply isn't going down on first contact or usually for at least a few extra yards beyond that point.
"I wouldn't want to tackle him," Helton said.
Said offensive coordinator Graham Harrell: "He's just a load to take down, so when he gets carries he gets a lot of yards especially after the hit or after contact. That gives him confidence and he just continues to improve."
That's the thing. Stepp is climbing while his competitors have stagnated for one reason for another.
RELATED: JT Daniels named USC's starting QB; freshman Kedon Slovis the No. 2
