The commitments keep coming for USC basketball coach Andy Enfield.

The Trojans picked up their fourth pledge this week and second of the day Friday with reports on Twitter that Utah Valley 6-foot-7 guard Isaiah White has chosen USC as a graduate transfer.

Jake Weingarten at Stockrisers.com, who was one of the early sources on Santa Clara grad transfer Tahj Eaddy's USC decision earlier this week, reported the news, along with others including the LA Times.

White, who attended Damien High School in La Verne, Calif., is actually the second Damien product to commit to the Trojans on Friday, following 2021 4-star guard Malik Thomas.

As mentioned, White is the second grad transfer the Trojans have added this week along with Eaddy, a 6-foot-2 guard.

And, as noted, White is the fourth overall commitment this week. In addition to Thomas, USC also landed a pledge from fellow 4-star 2021 SG in Reese Dixon-Waters.

As for White, he led Utah Valley in scoring (14.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.4 per game) while playing in 21 games.

The Trojans need the influx of depth and potential difference makers after losing their top four players from last season in seniors Jonah Mathews, Nick Rakocevic, Daniel Utomi and freshman Onyeka Okongwu, who declared for the NBA Draft.

Eaddy and White join incoming freshmen Evan Mobley, a 5-star 7-foot center who has already signed with the Trojans, and 3-star 6-foot-10 commit Boubacar Coulibaly in helping to fill those voids.

USC is also hoping to add further to its incoming 2020 recruiting class while waiting on a decision from 5-star SF Ziaire Williams.