TrojanSports - USC CB Chris Steele discusses adding weight and testing himself vs. NFL WRs

USC cornerback Chris Steele played his way into a significant role right away as a freshman last fall. He logged the second-most defensive snaps in a three-way timeshare with fellow corners Olaijah Griffin and Isaac Taylor-Stuart, and Steele finished with the highest season grade of the three from PFF (68.3 -- respectable on their scale).

But, as he put it in a blunt self-assessment, "it definitely wasn't what I wanted my freshman season to be."

"Last year I just wasn't happy with my performance. It was OK, but I wasn't happy with it," Steele added. "I made a promise with myself at the end of the season that I was going to make every play matter. Whether the ball was coming to my side or not, I was going to make sure the receiver, the offensive coordinator, the NFL scouts watching, I wanted to make sure they felt me. That's in practice and everything."

USC had just one non-padded spring practice before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down, but Steele indeed made his presence felt that day, jawing with the wide receivers after every one-on-one rep and treating a Wednesday in mid-March as if it was a Saturday in September.

Steele joined the Trojan Talk podcast to explain how that mentality has extended through this unique time where players have spent the last two and a half months back at home away from campus. He also explains why physically he is much more prepared for the kind of breakout season he expects of himself.

**LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST HERE**

"There was also a lot that was going on prior to me coming to 'SC with the whole transfer situation. I didn't really have the time -- I was too caught up in making the right decision after leaving Florida that I didn't really give myself the opportunity to prepare for coming into 'SC," he said. "I was really just sitting around for two months, so the season came around I didn't get the [outcome] I expected and I can't blame anybody but myself. Once I realized that, it was like, all right, well I have to sit down and really make plans and think about what I wanted to do."

He's looked for some positives out of this tough situation, like applying his extra time to watching and rewatching film from his freshman season -- both to make notes on his own technique and on what he can expect from the returning Pac-12 playmakers and offensive coordinators he'll see again in 2020.

All the while, he's worked to build up his body, calling on the trainers he used during high school to help him become one of the most coveted recruits in the 2019 class, and staying committed to making sure the pandemic didn't provide any excuse for the fall.