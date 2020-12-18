TrojanSports - USC coaches, players credit 'culture' for 5-0 start, Pac-12 title shot

**Not subscribed? Now is the perfect time to change that. We're offering a FREE TRIAL through Jan. 29 for new subscribers. Just use promo code USCNSD and this link to get started. Returning former users can use this link to log-in first.**

At halftime last Saturday against rival UCLA, USC was down 11 points. The Trojans would go behind by as many as 18 points in the third quarter. None of that mattered, just like it didn't matter when they were down 13 in the final minutes against Arizona State or when they were trailing steep underdog Arizona in the final minute on the road. Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said he had a simple message for the players at halftime last weekend. "I told them at halftime, I think in the second half our culture is going to be exposed because we’ve talked about it so much. We’ve preached it so much, and the guys have bought in so much, there’s never a sense of panic on the sideline," he shared this week. "Those guys don’t get worried, and they just keep believing and keep fighting for each other. I know that at times and on different teams and probably even last year at times, when things go bad or things aren’t going our way early, there’s going to be some finger-pointing. There’s probably going to be some complaining that don’t give you the chance to go win the football game. This year there isn’t any of that. Honestly, I really do think that’s been our biggest difference." USC is 5-0 despite seeming in dire peril in more than half of those games. The Trojans are back in the Pac-12 championship game for the first time since 2017. It was just two years ago that they needed an entire 12-game season to reach 5 wins. RELATED: Reporter Roundtable: Predictions and perspective for Pac-12 championship | Oregon OC Joe Moorhead, USC DC Todd Orlando share similar football roots | With RB Vavae Malepeai doubtful, Markese Stepp in line for big role vs. Oregon | Perspective on Kedon Slovis' green light to make changes at the line of scrimmage | Oregon replaces Washington as USC's Pac-12 title game opponent | Freshman DE Tuli Tuipulotu proving to be underrated gem of 2020 recruiting class A number of the key players on this team -- wide receivers Tyler Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown, safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Isaiah Pola-Mao, linebacker Kana'i Mauga, defensive linemen Brandon Pili and Marlon Tuipulotu. among others -- were in the program during that 5-7 nadir in 2018 (and the 8-5 campaign last fall). Does that make the success this fall all the more meaningful? "Definitely," Hufanga said. "You’ve got to keep moving forward. We’ve had some rough seasons in the past, but we just want to continue to build off of that. We’re trying to establish a culture here, and I think we’ve done a great job of just trying to change that around." That word again -- culture. It would come up often this week. "It was tough these last two seasons, but I think we’re finally getting to show what we’re capable of," Tuipulotu said. "Coach TO (Todd Orlando) bringing his culture and having that run and hit mentality, we’ve been showing that all year. We’re just going to try and go out and show that again this week." Culture is a nebulous term. It's certainly pretty clear to see when it's lacking -- it's still a vivid memory two years later watching then-Trojans linebacker Cam Smith stand outside the locker room after the final loss of that 2018 season and pretty bluntly acknowledge a divide in the locker room and a frustration that the team as a whole couldn't buy into the same cause. It also seems fair to assume that it's no coincidence these Trojans have been able to respond to late-game adversity repeatedly this fall. So there's certainly something to the "culture" comments. Identity is another often-used catchphrase when talking about college football teams, and that seems kin to culture but perhaps a little easier to pinpoint. Let's start with the defense and the new defensive staff. While the primary numbers are only modestly better than last year -- USC is giving up 395 yards per game (down from 408.5 last year) and 25.0 points per game (down from 29.4 last year), the Trojans are leading college football with an average of 3 forced turnovers per game. They have 15 turnovers in five games (8 interceptions and 7 recovered fumbles), and of the teams with more turnovers forced, two have played 7 games, three have played 8 and the rest have played 9 or more games to get to their totals. It's not just the traditional turnovers, though, but the repeated fourth-down stands, the consistent QB pressures that force punts, etc. "We have two words: Run and hit," Hufanga reiterated. "When you run and hit the whole time during games, things will work in your favor. When we establish that kind of culture, things go in our favor." On the offensive side, everyone knows USC is as talented at the skill positions as any team in the country. But the Trojans are a different offense late in games when their backs are against the wall. Certainly, a lot of that has to start with the quarterback, and sophomore Kedon Slovis has proven it time and time and time again in those situations.

Kedon Slovis in the 4th quarter since 2019:



🚨 13 TDs / 0 INTs

🚨 75.8% completion rate (1st)

🚨 139.9 passer rating (1st) pic.twitter.com/XfK5WC9vol — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 13, 2020