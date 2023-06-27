Saina is the fourth offensive line commit in this 2024 recruiting class for USC -- the second-four star addition in as many weeks -- as Henson and Co. have stacked another deep recruiting haul on the back of the 2023 class that saw the program sign five high school OL prospects plus a JUCO prospect at the end of the 2022 cycle. (Not to mention the significant transfer portal success there as well).

Henson, USC's offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, continued to stock the Trojans' coiffures at the position with yet another big recruiting win, as four-star offensive tackle Makai Saina (Arlington, Texas) announced his commitment Tuesday night.

And now there is the Josh Henson era ...

Saina, listed at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, was part of USC's huge June 16-18 recruiting weekend that featured 12 uncommitted priority targets. So far, five of those recruits have committed to the Trojans -- including local safety Marquis Gallegos a couple hours earlier Tuesday.

Overall, USC is up to 15 commits in this class with 12 of those coming in June (three in the last two days) and more expected before month's end.

And again, four of those 12 are offensive linemen -- three-star tackles Hayden Treter (Englewood, Colorado) and Manasse Itete (Modesto), four-star center Jason Zandamela (Clearwater, Florida) and now Saina.

Impressively in the case of Saina, USC beat out in-state programs Texas and Texas A&M in his recruitment. He visited both programs this month, including the Longhorns who had the final opportunity to sway him this past weekend.

Instead, Henson -- who came to USC after proving himself as a successful recruiter at Texas A&M -- wins again.

Add in the OL transfers Henson has brought into the program — since graduated starting left tackle Bobby Haskins last year, and three projected starters this year in Florida OT transfer Michael Tarquin, Washington State OG Jarrett Kingston and Wyoming OG Emmanuel Pregnon — and that’s 14 additions in a little more than a year and a half.

The Trojans have not only plugged holes where needed in the short-term but have built a fresh new foundation for the future while showing that they can win recruiting battles for the big guys against the big Texas programs or all the way across the country.

In less than two short years, USC offensive line recruiting has gone from an abject weakness to an emerging strength for the program.