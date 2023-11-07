USC coach Lincoln Riley called for a meeting of the team's leadership group Sunday to initially tell them that he had decided to dismiss defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with two games to go in the regular season.

Then a text went out to the whole team, and it was discussed further in a team meeting Monday morning.

Tuesday after practice, several of the Trojans' defensive players shared their reactions to Grinch's firing and how the unit now rallies around interim co-defensive coordinators Shaun Nua and Brian Odom.

"I was surprised. It's part of the game, but it's sad to hear one of your coaches, one of your mentors ultimately loses his job," linebacker Mason Cobb said. "He taught me a lot, in life, not just football but he was always there for me and I could talk to him about anything. He was very motivational. I'm sure you all have heard stuff he said, but a lot of stuff I'm going to keep with me. This is how the game goes, man. I wish him the best of luck."

Safety Bryson Shaw had at times the last two years been Grinch's most outspoken, impassioned defender when things weren't going well and the outside criticism was amplifying.

"It was tough. Coach Riley called for a leadership meeting, kind of found out [there]. Of course, we all love Coach Grinch so we're really disappointed, devastated. But we fully trust Coach Riley and his decision, and now we're just kind of ready to rally and looking forward to Oregon," Shaw said, noting that he has spoken to Grinch since the decision.

"I did, kind of a personal moment, but close relationship with Coach Grinch and thankful for everything's he's done for me and just really loved playing for him. I know he'll have a great future and just thankful for all he's done for me and this team."

Said rush end Jamil Muhammad: "The reaction is just, I mean it's simple -- we've still got a game to focus on. We're focused on Oregon. We hate it for Coach Grinch, however we also trust Coach Riley's leadership."

Riley made the move now because there are still stakes to play for -- USC can play its way into the Pac-12 championship game with an upset on the road at No. 6-ranked Oregon this week and home against UCLA next week -- and because he clearly thought shaking things up now could make a difference.

What will change or even can change this deep into a season with one week to prepare for the highest-scoring team in the country?

Odom and Nua were vague in their answers to that question, as were Shaw and Muhammad, who suggested it would be better asked to Riley. But Cobb had a little more to say ...

"I've been through this. We our lost our DC at Oklahoma State my sophomore year, I think, ended up using another scheme -- kind of the same thing, brought coaches together to kind of make up a scheme," he said, suggesting that Odom and Nua are indeed making notable changes on the fly. "... They're putting in their little tweak on it, how they want to, but I'm excited. I'm excited for this week, excited to see how the guys respond."

Actually, Cobb wasn't willing to wait to see how his teammates responded -- he had his own message for them out on the practice field, pulling the defense together as a whole to remind them their job isn't done yet.

"I brought us all together pre-practice and [said], 'Why not run around? Why not go around and hit people, fly around, be loud. Man, you're here, you're in California. You've got two more games. Guys would kill to be in this position you're in.' I remember growing up, man, this is the dream right here. Why would I lay down? For what? Because something didn't go the way I wanted it to. No, I wasn't raised that way, and I'm going to keep preaching it to the guys, we've got two more games left we gotta finish right," Cobb said.

"I brought the defense all together and just told them, 'Hey man, what are you going to do, tuck your tail or stick your fist out and fight?'"