USC's interim co-defensive coordinators Shaun Nua and Brian Odom talked with media Tuesday after practice about former DC Alex Grinch's firing, how they're approaching the role and most importantly what impact they can make with just two games left in the regular season.

"That’s the million-dollar question right now. When we go in and visit, what can we change to help the guys execute at a high level and what can we not? We’ll find out Saturday," Nua said.

Said Odom: "It's a great question. ... Schematically, what can we digest, what do we need to change, what do we not need to change, can we keep the same? You know, you've obviously got to be respectful to the players in terms of allowing those guys to play fast and do what they know. And you don't want to veer too far off of that, because if you do that then they would be very confused and everybody else would be disappointed, so we're trying to keep as much same as, as we can, trying to be more efficient with it, play with a lot of energy and have a lot of fun while we're out here. Because we have a great opportunity."

The Trojans (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) visit No. 6-ranked Oregon (8-1, 5-1) on Saturday in Eugene, facing the top-scoring offense in the country (USC is second).

Given how the defense has performed the last six weeks, that seems a daunting challenge, but the Trojans do indeed have a chance to play their way into the Pac-12 championship game if they can win their final two games.

Head coach Lincoln Riley had said Monday that because there are still such stakes to play for, he thought it was worth making the change at defensive coordinator now rather than at the end of the season.



"We can all be down about it and upset, but there's a great opportunity in front of this team, there's a great opportunity in front of this defense, and I'm excited about it," Odom said. "We've had a lot of fun, it's been a lot of work over the past couple days, but we've had some fun in the staff room just in terms of game-planning and really just diving in and seeing what we wanted to do. With that being said, I don't even really remember what day it is right now. We've been grinding away at it, and we'll go give it our best shot."

It has not been revealed who will be calling the defensive plays on Saturday.

