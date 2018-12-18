After months and more often years of recruiting letters, calls, texts and visits, many of the top prospects in the Class of 2019 will make their decisions this week, utilizing the start of the NCAA's early signing period on Wednesday.

For USC, the strength of its recruiting class could swing significantly one way or the other based on these pending announcements.

Here's a rundown of who is expected to sign Wednesday and when the relevant uncommitted targets are planning to announce their decisions.

