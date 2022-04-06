USC held its first pseudo scrimmage Tuesday, devoting a portion of its seventh spring practice to live head-to-head action.

Given that reporters weren't able to see any of it, and coach Lincoln Riley had his media availability moved from Tuesday to Thursday, the best intel of how it went came from the players and assistant coaches who talked after practice.

The general consensus was that the defense won the first half of the scrimmage and the offense rallied to take the second half.

"It was fun. It was a lot of -- you were standing outside the walls -- it was a lot of energy. It was really fun. One of our better days as a team, I'd say," quarterback Caleb Williams said afterward. "In games there's up and downs, and today we had up and downs from turnovers or to on the defensive side giving up touchdowns. It happens. It's sort of how we come back and fight for the next drive or next play that we have."

That was the point fellow QB Miller Moss emphasized.

"I think Coach Riley kind of touched on it at the end of practice that the defense really dominated the first period of it and then we really dominated the second period. So I think it was good just to be able to experience that, be down and be able to respond," Moss said. "I think that's something that we were sometimes unable to do at times last year. So I think to see that as a unit was really positive."

There was conflicting intel on the offensive line's performance meanwhile.

Offensive coordinator/OL coach Josh Henson was candid in assessing his unit.

"I thought up front, at least the O-line, just too much inconsistency. Some really good plays and then some plays that we kind of shanked the ball out of bounds. So just gotta be more consistent," he said. "Energy at first wasn't great, but it got going after scrimmage got going a little bit. But certainly to do the things we want to do, gotta be more consistent."

Meanwhile, Williams chose to spotlight the O-line when asked if anybody had stood out during the session. (Of course, it's always smart for a QB to praise his linemen no matter what.)

"O-line. O-line had a pretty good day, I'd say. They did well today," Williams said.

Running back Travis Dye echoed Henson's comments about the lagging energy at the start.

"It went well. Both sides of the ball, we had spurts. The first half I'll give it to the defense, the second half went to the offense, but it went really well," he said. "[The energy] was a little bit dull at the beginning, but we picked it up real fast. I like how this team can do that and recognize that our energy was low and pick it up and not just stay low the whole process."

As for some other takeaways from the Trojans, when asked who impressed them Tuesday ...

WR Kyron Ware-Hudson: "I'd say [edge rusher Romello Height]. Melo for sure coming off that edge with his speed, being the guy he is. Yeah, I'd say Melo."

TE Jude Wolfe: "Through the first two and a half weeks we've done, [Caleb Williams] has been incredible to watch and I'm excited to see where else he can take it. ... Earlier today, we had a team period where he had broken off [a run], it seemed like he went for 40 yards."

Moss: "There’s so many talented guys out here. Plays are made every day. I think Mario [Williams] had a really good day. Trav [Dye], Austin [Jones] and Darwin [Barlow] all ran the ball well. Guys continue to make plays. Kyron had a great week last week. [TE Malcolm] Epps has been playing great. They’ve all been making plays."

And as for other players who have stood out through seven practices of spring ...

WR Michael Jackson III: "I would say Caleb. Caleb has impressed me. I figured he would. I like the defensive guys, I like Shane Lee, Calen [Bullock] coming back he's been good."

OL Jonah Monheim: "[Defensive lineman] Tuli [Tuipulotu] never doesn't stand out. He's always a beast."