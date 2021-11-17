USC Football Notes: TE Michael Trigg's status and other injury updates

USC interim head coach Donte Williams had said Monday night that freshman tight end Michael Trigg was "back out there practicing" for the Trojans, and that's true to an extent, but only in a limited capacity.

Reporters had access to practice Tuesday as Trigg went through individual drills and some one-on-one reps but was not a participant in the full team periods.

It would seem unlikely that that promising young playmaker would be a factor this week for USC vs. UCLA, but Williams didn't express any certainty to Trigg's status one way or the other after practice.

"He came out here. He did warm-ups. He did a couple other little things. But as far as truly doing 11 on 11, he hasn’t evolved all the way to that. We’re hoping that he can during the game. But he did do a couple 1-on-1 reps to where he’s progressing in the right direction," Williams said.

Asked if there was hope for him playing this week, Williams left the door open

"It's always hope," he said. "Especially when he came out here, he warmed up, he was in uniform. He did 1 on 1’s. That’s progressing in the right direction. He has to also feel confident in everything that he’s doing."

Trigg was just starting to emerge as a weapon for the offense when he took a hard hit to his knee during USC's Oct. 9 loss to Utah. Fortunately, he didn't tear anything in his knee or require surgery, and his activity in practice is certainly encouraging.

Trigg had 2 catches for 51 yards, including a long touchdown, the previous game at Colorado, and 3 catches for 44 yards the game before that.

He spoke with reporters Tuesday as well.

"I got cleared for individuals, so that was the only thing I was allowed to do for the day," he said, adding that his status for this week is "still up in the air."

As for whether he intends to play again this season, Trigg said, "I hope to. That’s what I’m working towards."