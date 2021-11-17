USC Football Notes: TE Michael Trigg's status and other injury updates
USC interim head coach Donte Williams had said Monday night that freshman tight end Michael Trigg was "back out there practicing" for the Trojans, and that's true to an extent, but only in a limited capacity.
Reporters had access to practice Tuesday as Trigg went through individual drills and some one-on-one reps but was not a participant in the full team periods.
It would seem unlikely that that promising young playmaker would be a factor this week for USC vs. UCLA, but Williams didn't express any certainty to Trigg's status one way or the other after practice.
"He came out here. He did warm-ups. He did a couple other little things. But as far as truly doing 11 on 11, he hasn’t evolved all the way to that. We’re hoping that he can during the game. But he did do a couple 1-on-1 reps to where he’s progressing in the right direction," Williams said.
Asked if there was hope for him playing this week, Williams left the door open
"It's always hope," he said. "Especially when he came out here, he warmed up, he was in uniform. He did 1 on 1’s. That’s progressing in the right direction. He has to also feel confident in everything that he’s doing."
Trigg was just starting to emerge as a weapon for the offense when he took a hard hit to his knee during USC's Oct. 9 loss to Utah. Fortunately, he didn't tear anything in his knee or require surgery, and his activity in practice is certainly encouraging.
Trigg had 2 catches for 51 yards, including a long touchdown, the previous game at Colorado, and 3 catches for 44 yards the game before that.
He spoke with reporters Tuesday as well.
"I got cleared for individuals, so that was the only thing I was allowed to do for the day," he said, adding that his status for this week is "still up in the air."
As for whether he intends to play again this season, Trigg said, "I hope to. That’s what I’m working towards."
Foreman still out, OL healthy
In other injury news, freshman defensive end Korey Foreman was not dressed for practice Tuesday as he continues to work back from a concussion.
"He had a concussion. He’s in the protocol. Until, once again, he gets medical clearance, there’s nothing I can do about that," Williams said.
Right guard Liam Jimmons was back practicing full, along with left tackle Courtland Ford.
But Ford remained with the second unit while Andrew Vorhees worked as the first-team left tackle, with Justin Dedich at left guard, Brett Neilon in his familiar spot at center, Jimmons at right guard and Jalen McKenzie at right tackle.
Ford and fellow redshirt freshman Jonah Monheim, who both spent much of the season as starters, were the second-team tackles.
"This is one of [Ford's] first days back. He missed pretty much a week or a week and a half, even just after the game. He’s now just progressing back. We're trying to make sure we get the best situation for him and the most out of him," Williams said. "Until he’s 100 percent back, we feel real confident in Vorhees. But we also feel confident in Courtland."
Running back Keaontay Ingram, who rolled his ankle in the loss at Arizona State two weekends ago, said he's "feeling great and I'm ready to go." He didn't look limited in any way.
Etc.
If Slovis is unavailable, who would be the emergency quarterback behind Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss?
"Behind Miller? Well we’ve got some other guys that played quarterback in high school like [freshman WR Joseph] Manjack and a couple other guys. We’ll continue to work a plan," Williams said.
...
Ingram, who transferred in from Texas in the offseason, was asked what he's learned about the USC-UCLA rivalry.
"It's pretty much like Texas-OU rivalry. It's pretty serious. They was talking about that the moment they cancelled the Cal game, so I'm just learning about it, I'm seeing the tradition," he said.