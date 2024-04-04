New USC linebackers coach Matt Entz has now had eight practices and all the associated team meetings to get to know the players in his unit, and he shared some takeaways on the group after practice Thursday.

Not surprisingly, Oregon State transfer Easton Mascarenas-Arnold has settled in as a leader at the Mike linebacker spot while fellow veterans Mason Cobb and Eric Gentry are working at both inside linebacker positions while also making their presence felt this spring.

Unfortunately, Entz revealed, senior linebacker Raesjon Davis sustained a fracture in his hand in one of the first spring practices and while also dealing with an injured wrist on the other side has been significantly limited.

"The three veterans that have been around. Easton, Mason and Eric have been probably the three from a leadership standpoint, from just kind of understanding the new structure, the new terminology, have kind of understood it the quickest and are seeing more impact plays from those three," Entz said. "Easton's done a really good job of being our Mike, kind of leading the communication on the field, but excited about both Mason and Eric, the playmaking ability, making some big-time plays for us at different times. Because we've thrown a lot at them already in the first three weeks. Multiple coverages, and then every day we're going to have to defend plenty of offense every day from Coach Riley and the offense here. I feel like we've improved. I don't know if that means we're good, it just means we're getting better."

