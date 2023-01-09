Bush will be USC's 46th College Football Hall of Famer (35 of those being players). It also marks 15 of the last 24 years in which a Trojan has been selected for induction.

A College Football Hall of Fame wouldn't feel complete without former USC star Reggie Bush, and on Monday it was announced that the Trojans legend will be one of 22 inductees in the 2023 HOF class.

Bush will be inducted at a Dec. 5 dinner in Las Vegas and then enshrined at the Hall in Atlanta.

His 2023 classmates include 18 other players — Tennessee defensive back Eric Berry, Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney, Iowa offensive tackle Robert Gallery, Oregon running back LaMichael James, Texas linebacker Derrick Johnson, Montana State defensive tackle Bill Kollar, Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly, Missouri wide receiver/kick returner Jeremy Maclin, New Mexico wide receiver Terance Mathis, Miami (FL) offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie, Virginia Tech defensive lineman Corey Moore, Notre Dame linebacker Michael Stonebreaker, Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, Wisconsin defensive back Troy Vincent, Villanova running back Brian Westbrook and Memphis running back DeAngelo Williams — and 4 coaches in Monte Carter (Lakeland [WI] 1981-86, Shepherd [WV] 1987-2017), Paul Johnson (Georgia Southern 1997-2001, Navy 2002-07, Georgia Tech 2008-18), Roy Kramer (Central Michigan 1967-77) and Mark Richt (Georgia 2001-15, Miami 2016-18).

A consensus First Team All-American in 2004 and a unanimous selection in 2005 as an all-purpose player, Bush claimed the Doak Walker Award and was the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the AP Player of the Year, the Sporting News Player of the Year and the Heisman Trophy winner (later vacated) in 2005.

During his three seasons in Los Angeles, Bush helped guide the Trojans to three-consecutive national championship games, winning national titles at the 2004 Rose Bowl with a 28-14 win over Michigan and 2005 Orange Bowl with a 55-19 victory over Oklahoma. The Trojans finished No. 1 in the final AP poll in 2003 and 2004 and No. 2 in 2005 with only two losses during the three-year span, including a 41-38 Rose Bowl loss to Texas in one of the most iconic games in college football history.

Bush set an NCAA record with an astounding 7.3 yards per carry during his career, and he led the NCAA with 222.3 all-purpose yards per game, finishing fourth nationally with 133.9 rushing yards per game in 2005. His 513 all-purpose yards vs. Fresno State in 2005, ranks second in NCAA history. He was also a two-time Pac-10 Player of the Year and ranks second in league history with his 2,890 signle-season all-purpose yards in 2005 and fourth all-time with 6,552 career all-purpose yards.

He finished his USC career with 433 rushes for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns and 95 receptions for 1,301 yards and 13 touchdowns. He returned 67 kickoffs for 1,523 yards and one touchdown, and he fielded 44 punts for 559 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw a 52-yard touchdown pass.

Drafted second overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by New Orleans, Bush played for the Saints (2006-10), Dolphins (2011-12), Lions (2013-14), 49ers (2015) and Bills (2016). He was a First Team All-Pro in 2008 and he won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints in 2010. He was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2019.