All the pensive concern that emerged in recent days as USC had yet to announce the hiring of new athletic director Mike Bohn -- after it was widely reported last Friday that he would be the choice -- can now be put to rest.

USC sent out an email alerting media that the new AD -- Bohn was not mentioned specifically -- will be formally introduced Thursday morning at 10 a.m. by university President Carol Folt.

Catch up on all our earlier stories on Bohn and check TrojanSports.com throughout the day Thursday as we cover the story from all angles.



