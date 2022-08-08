USC ranked No. 15 in the USA TODAY preseason coaches poll

On the heels of a 4-8 season, the national perception around the USC football program has changed swiftly since the hiring of Lincoln Riley and the slew of high-profile transfer additions he's brought in since December.

So much so that the Trojans are ranked No. 15 in the USA TODAY preseason coaches poll, which was released Monday.

USC is one of three Pac-12 teams in the early rankings, with reigning conference champion Utah at No. 8 and Oregon at No. 12.

The Trojans have turned over a large chunk of their roster while bringing in 21 players from the transfer portal/JUCO -- led by Heisman Trophy candidate QB Caleb Williams, reigning Biletnikoff Award winner WR Jordan Addison, former five-star WR prospect Mario Williams, veteran Pac-12 running backs Travis Dye and Austin Jones, two-year starting ACC left tackle Bobby Haskins, former Alabama linebacker Shane Lee, freshman All-American LB Eric Gentry and many others.

USC opened fall camp last Friday. The Trojans start the season Sept. 3 vs. Rice.

