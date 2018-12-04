Perhaps not coincidental, as news was breaking Tuesday morning that Kliff Kingsbury had finalized a deal to become USC's offensive coordinator, the athletic department decided to release the Trojans' 2019 football schedule.

The six-game home slate includes Fresno State (Aug. 31), Stanford (Sept. 7), Utah (Sept. 20), Arizona (Oct. 19), Oregon (Nov. 2) and UCLA (Nov. 23) as USC unveils its completed $315-million renovation of the Coliseum.

The rivalry game with Notre Dame is set for Oct. 12 in South Bend, Ind.

The Trojans round out their non-conference schedule with a road game at BYU on Sept. 14.

They play two Friday night games in 2019, the home date with Utah and an Oct. 25 road game at Colorado.

They also face a tougher conference slate in 2019 with a road trip to Washington (Sept. 28) and a home game with Oregon (Nov. 2) after avoiding both teams in 2018.

Here's the full schedule. Game times to be announced at a later date.

