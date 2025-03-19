USC's JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen earn All-American honors

USC's stars were honored as two of the best in all of women's college basketball Wednesday as JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen landed on the AP All-America team.

Watkins, along with Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, made history in becoming only the third and fourth players to earn first-team All-America honors in their freshman and sophomore years, joining Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris and UConn’s Maya Moore.

Watkins, the Big Ten Player of the Year, also made the All-America first-team announced by the USBWA while The Sporting News named her its national player of the year in women's basketball.

Watkins ranks second in the country in scoring at 24.6 points per game while also averaging 6.9 rebounds with team-highs of 109 assists, 69 steals and 58 blocks.

And on the biggest stages she has been at her best. In USC's seven games against AP top-10 opponents in particular, Watkins has averaged 26.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while shooting 35.4 percent from 3-point range in those games.

In the USC record books, Watkins ranks No. 10 all-time in career scoring with 1,684 points — having become the fastest Trojan to score 1,000 career points in program history earlier this season — and with the second-most 30-point games by a Trojan. With 38 points and 30 points vs. rival UCLA this season, Watkins now has 21 career 30-point games — four short of Cheryl Miller's career record of 25.