USC quarterback Kedon Slovis is still recuperating from the shoulder injury -- an AC sprain -- that he sustained on the final play of the 2020 season, but he told TrojanSports.com last week that he's progressing well and "if I had to throw today I'd probably be able to."

And when he does start throwing soon enough, Slovis has plans to do so with one of the most renowned quarterback coaches in the business.

"I actually plan on going out to Manhattan [Beach] area and working with Tom House and John Beck and all them -- they work with all the NFL guys," Slovis shared while appearing on the Trojan Talk podcast. "I plan on working with them to some extent. Biomechanically, they're the best guys in the business so I'm really looking forward to working with them and getting as in-tune as I can."

House was a star pitcher for USC's baseball program in the 1960s and went out to a major league career before later working as a pitching coach in the big leagues and also back at USC (from 2008-11). He has more recently worked with a who's who of star NFL quarterbacks, becoming a go-to mentor in the offseason.

USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said it's something Slovis discussed with the coaching staff for approval but that it was the QB's idea.

"With all the outside trainers and all that stuff, when I was coming through -- which doesn't seem like long ago, and now I guess it really is kind of a long time ago -- that just wasn't something that you did. Now, everyone throws with other coaches. Kedon always [says], 'Hey, what do you think about this? What do you think about that?' before he does it. To me, if you're throwing that's a good thing," Harrell said in an interview with TrojanSports.com. "Obviously, you don't want some crazy dude out there that's trying to change a bunch of fundamentals and stuff, but I think it's a good thing when they get around people that just give you opportunities to throw and can maybe give you feedback.

"I think what those guys do, from what I've seen, they don't try to make giant changes in people -- they try to make kind of what we believe, try to make [players] the most efficient versions of themselves that they can be."