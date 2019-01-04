USC star WR targets Bru McCoy, Puka Nacua win national awards
**TrojanSports.com is in San Antonio, Texas, all week providing coverage from the All-American Bowl, which features a number of USC signees, commits and targets.**
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- USC wide receiver commit Puka Nacua was so surprised to be announced as the national Offensive Player of the Year at the All-American Bowl banquet Friday night, that a few steps toward the stage he had to stop and turn around to make sure he gave his mother a kiss first.
Fellow top USC WR target Bru McCoy then followed with the national Player of the Year award, providing Trojans fans plenty to think about if both end up in the program.
McCoy, who has already signed with the college of his choice, is officially announcing his decision Saturday during the All-American Bowl inside the Alamodome (live on NBC at 10 a.m. PT), while Nacua is still weighing all his options before signing in February.
On this night at the Grand Hyatt in downtown San Antonio, though, they happily flashed the Fight On gesture together while smiling with their trophies.
"I was pretty surprised. I didn't see it coming. It's a huge honor," Nacua said of his trophy. "I was really surprised. When I started walking up, I had to come back and kiss my mom. I was like, 'I can't believe they actually just called my name.'"
Said McCoy: "I wasn't thinking I was going to win. I'm a pretty humble guy. I guess that kind of comes off strange to say, but winning these awards it's a weird position to put myself in because there's so much recognition at once, but I got the chills immediately. I watched my grandpa tear up a little bit, so it's super emotional. And just to stand up in front of everybody and see all the people that I was getting recognized in front of, all the great players, it was unbelievable."
McCoy tallied 78 receptions for 1,428 yards and 18 touchdowns this season while helping Mater Dei HS to the No. 1 final ranking in the USA TODAY Super 25 national poll.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound 5-star standout is ranked the No. 1 athlete and the No. 7 overall prospect at any position by Rivals.
The national Player of the Year award Friday night at the All-American Bowl banquet was a final exclamation point on an incredible high school football run. He won the award over 4-star uncommitted WR David Bell, Warren Central HS in Indianapolis, Ind.; 4-star Tennessee RB signee Eric Gray, Lausanne Collegiate School, Memphis, Tenn.; Arizona QB signee Grant Gunnell, St. Pius X High School in Houston; 4-star Nebraska athlete signee Wandale Robinson, Western Hills HS, Frankfort, Ky.; and Nacua.
"It's unreal. It's kind of a dream come true. I never pictured myself being in this position," McCoy said afterward. "I know there's a lot ahead for me, but for where I am now, what I demanded of myself, I think I'm well deserving of this. But there's a lot of great players in the country in that room that could also win this award, so hats off to them and I'm blessed to have received it. ...
"It's a great way to end a chapter to a long book. I think there's no better way to go out. This game is so just nationally recognized for the great players that have come through here, so to add my name to that list of kids, when you put me with those names, those are people I look up to. So I'm still in awe."
Nacua, meanwhile, was named the Offensive Player of the Year over a star-studded list of fellow candidates -- Gunnell; uncommitted 5-star WR Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove HS in Ellenwood, Ga.; and South Carolina 4-star QB signee Ryan Hilinski, Orange Lutheran HS.
Nacua, a 4-star prospect from Orem, Utah, set a slew of Utah state single-season and career receiving records, including 103 catches for 2,336 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior.
"It caught me off guard, but it's what I've been working for. It's definitely a great honor," Nacua said of the award. "I wanted to be known as one of the best, and this is a huge accolade to kind of put me up there. High school football, there's nothing like it. I'm going to enjoy the next [few] years wherever I go, but hopefully this will help me cement my name in high school football."