**TrojanSports.com is in San Antonio, Texas, all week providing coverage from the All-American Bowl, which features a number of USC signees, commits and targets.**

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- USC wide receiver commit Puka Nacua was so surprised to be announced as the national Offensive Player of the Year at the All-American Bowl banquet Friday night, that a few steps toward the stage he had to stop and turn around to make sure he gave his mother a kiss first.

Fellow top USC WR target Bru McCoy then followed with the national Player of the Year award, providing Trojans fans plenty to think about if both end up in the program.

McCoy, who has already signed with the college of his choice, is officially announcing his decision Saturday during the All-American Bowl inside the Alamodome (live on NBC at 10 a.m. PT), while Nacua is still weighing all his options before signing in February.

On this night at the Grand Hyatt in downtown San Antonio, though, they happily flashed the Fight On gesture together while smiling with their trophies.

"I was pretty surprised. I didn't see it coming. It's a huge honor," Nacua said of his trophy. "I was really surprised. When I started walking up, I had to come back and kiss my mom. I was like, 'I can't believe they actually just called my name.'"

Said McCoy: "I wasn't thinking I was going to win. I'm a pretty humble guy. I guess that kind of comes off strange to say, but winning these awards it's a weird position to put myself in because there's so much recognition at once, but I got the chills immediately. I watched my grandpa tear up a little bit, so it's super emotional. And just to stand up in front of everybody and see all the people that I was getting recognized in front of, all the great players, it was unbelievable."

RELATED: 5-star prospect Bru McCoy sets the stage for his official announcement | 4-star USC WR commit Puka Nacua still weighing his options