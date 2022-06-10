USC welcomes first official visitors from 2023 class this weekend
USC's big recruiting weekend is still a week away, June 17-19, but the Trojans are hosting four official visitors this weekend as this pivotal recruiting month formally gets underway.
We break down each of the official visitors below.
Four-star Rivals100 linebacker Tackett Curtis is the headliner this weekend. One of the most coveted prospects in the country, the mutual interest between he and the Trojans has been reinforced in recent months with Curtis and his family taking an unofficial visit to USC in the spring and linebackers coach Brian Odom taking two visits to Many, La., during the subsequent evaluation period.
He's already taken an official visit to Wisconsin this month and has Ohio State later in the month. Many project the Buckeyes as the favorite right now in his recruitment, but USC is very much in this and gets its chance to sway Curtis this weekend.
