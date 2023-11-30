USC wide receiver Brenden Rice hasn't made any comments about his future plans, regarding the NFL draft or his remaining collegiate eligibility.
But on Wednesday he accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, which is usually a telling sign that a player is making his move to the next level.
It makes sense for Rice to take his shot now -- he's coming off a breakout season with 45 receptions for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns and almost assuredly wouldn't have Heisman-winner Caleb Williams throwing him passes next season if he returned.
Rice caught touchdowns in all but two games this season for the Trojans and ranks tied for 7th nationally in that category.
After struggling with consistency in 2022 in his first season as a Trojan, after transferring in from Colorado, Rice made the leap this year as a versatile playmaker who could impact the game at every level.
At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, the Trojans liked to utilize his quick-burst speed and physicality on screen passes, Williams developed a trust in Rice's ability to win contested catches and wouldn't hesitate to try to force one into him in tight spaces down the sideline or on the goal line, Rice was often the beneficiary of Williams' scramble drill magic as the two were on the same page in trying to create something downfield once the initial play had broken down, and Rice proved himself time and again as a deep ball threat as well, including his final touchdown of the regular-season -- a 74-yard over-the-shoulder bomb from Williams against UCLA.
Rice usually had his father, NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, on the sidelines watching his games the last two years, and now he may indeed be ready to follow his path to the next level.
No USC players have formally announced NFL draft intentions yet.
The Senior Bowl is set for Feb. 3 in Mobile, Alabama, and is often an opportunity for players who don't attend the NFL Scouting Combine to get evaluated by NFL scouts and assistant coaches.