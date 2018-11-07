TrojanSports.com

Video interviews: Pendergast, Lockett, Rector
The USC defensive players and coaches took their turn with reporters Wednesday after practice, mostly talking about injuries in the secondary and looking ahead to the matchup with Cal this week.
We have video interviews with head coach Clay Helton, defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast, nickel/cornerback Jonathan Lockett and defensive end Christian Rector.
