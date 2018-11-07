Ticker
Video interviews: Pendergast, Lockett, Rector

Defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast speaks after practice Wednesday.
TrojanSports.com
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
Publisher

The USC defensive players and coaches took their turn with reporters Wednesday after practice, mostly talking about injuries in the secondary and looking ahead to the matchup with Cal this week.

We have video interviews with head coach Clay Helton, defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast, nickel/cornerback Jonathan Lockett and defensive end Christian Rector.

{{ article.author_name }}