REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — Walter Matthews is back in Los Angeles this week after taking an official visit to USC earlier in the month. The four-star tight end recruit is taking part in the Elite 11 Finals as one of the targets for the quarterbacks competing in the event.

Matthews is beginning the process of adjusting to life on the other side of the country since it will be his new home starting next year.

The 6-foot-7 pass catcher committed to USC on Wednesday early in the morning before jumping on a flight back to the West Coast. Matthews visited Florida last weekend, and he ultimately decided that he only needed to see two schools this month before making a decision.

His commitment to the Trojans helps keep the momentum going for head coach Lincoln Riley, who made a strong impression on the big receiving target throughout the process.

"My relationship with coach Riley," Matthews told TrojanSports.com about what sold him on USC being the right school for him. "He texts me every other day, and I believe he has a vision for me. And, he's gonna help me reach my full potential."