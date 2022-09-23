USC picked up a commitment from 2023 three-star defensive tackle Deijon Laffitte out of Colony High School in Ontario, Calif., on Thursday, adding a second DT to its recruiting haul in the span of a week following Sam Greene, out of Baltimore, Md.

TrojanSports.com went out to talk with Laffitte on Thursday after his announcement, and he said he and Greene have already started getting to know each other.

“Yeah, I talked to Sam Greene. I know he just committed and we are gonna link up pretty soon," he said.

Trojans fans are already looking forward to the two linking up on the field in the future as interior defensive line depth remains a pressing concern for the program.

USC now has 18 commitments in this 2023 class -- ranking 13th nationally -- with seven commits on the defensive side. Laffitte really likes what this defense is doing.

“I love everything. They got the big skilled guys; we can move on that d-line. That right there shows me a lot and I want to be a part of it," he said.

The big reason Laffitte decided to commit to USC was his relationship with defensive line coach Shaun Nua and his emphasis on family.

“Coach Nua, he kept it straight forward with me. He made sure, he told me I want to get you here before I offer you. He said I’m not a regular recruit to him, that he wanted to meet my family and everything and make sure everything is OK with them and that meant a lot to me," Laffitte said. "Family is a big part of me and as long as my family is OK with it then I’m all for it.”