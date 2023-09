With eight offensive touchdowns, a defensive touchdown and numerous other highlights on both sides of the ball, there was plenty to talk about after USC's 66-14 win over Nevada on Saturday night.

Wide receiver Mario Williams, defensive back Jaylin Smith, defensive linemen Solomon Byrd and Stanley Ta'ufo'ou (he of the fumble return for touchdown) and backup quarterback Miller Moss talked with reporters after the formal press conference, which featured quick comments from running back MarShawn Lloyd, wide receiver Tahj Washington and linebacker Shane Lee in addition to coach Lincoln Riley.

Watch those interviews here:

