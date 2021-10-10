WATCH: Postgame reaction from USC coaches and players after loss to Utah

It was another humbling evening in the Coliseum for the USC Trojans.

Another blowout loss at home -- the third straight home defeat by at least 14 points -- and another set of tough questions without easy or obvious answers after the game.

USC interim head coach Donte Williams didn't make any excuses after the Trojans' 42-26 loss to Utah on Saturday night.

"The guys fought till the end, but that's not good enough at all -- especially for USC," he said. "... I see guys still fighting, I don't see guys giving up, but the fight is not good enough. You've also got to execute in the fight."

The most notable thing Williams said, though, was that he could see some personnel changes coming after the Trojans' bye week and that he wouldn't hesitate to insert some younger players into larger roles.

"Making sure that we're playing the right guys, making sure that we're calling the right plays, making sure we're doing things the right way," he said of the focus heading into the bye week. "This was the first half of the regular season so we've got a whole second half to go, so we've got to make sure we've got the right combination of guys and plays going on that field. ...

"It's competition always so the better guys need to play to succeed. Just because you're a senior or a junior doesn't mean that you just play. The better player needs to play."

Asked if that meant he expected personnel changes coming, Williams didn't back off his words.

"I mean it's going to be competition so I definitely do," he said. "We have some young guys that are really good players that are banged up right now so I mean it's a little mixture of both, but it's always going to be open competition here. ... We've got to make sure us as coaches we're evaluating the right way to make sure we get those guys on the field."

Watch the full postgame press conference below along with video interviews with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, center Brett Neilon, safety Chase Williams, defensive end Korey Foreman, defensive end Nick Figueroa, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. and running back Keaontay Ingram.