TrojanSports.com was out to watch USC defensive tackle commit Deijon Laffitte help his Colony High School team to a 16-7 win at Diamond Ranch on Thursday night.

Laffitte, the newest addition to the Trojans' 2023 recruiting class, announced his commitment last week.

RELATED: Video interview with Deijon Laffitte on his USC commitment | Commitment Analysis: Scouting report on Laffitte

Watch our video package from his performance Thursday night: