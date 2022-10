Watch all of the postgame interviews with USC players after the Trojans' 45-37 win at Arizona on Saturday night.

Safety Calen Bullock, linebackers Shane Lee and Tuasivi Nomura, wide receivers Kyle Ford, Terrell Bynum and Tahj Washington and offensive lineman Justin Dedich all spoke to reporters after the main press conference.

RELATED: Breaking down USC's win at Arizona with our picks for players of the game, top play and all the video highlights | Watch the postgame press conference with Lincoln Riley, QB Caleb Williams and S Bryson Shaw