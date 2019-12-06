Wright had committed to the Trojans on June 16 after attending one of the program's Elite Camps.

That leaves USC with five offensive linemen committed in this 2020 class: 3-star prospect Andrew Milek (Brophy Prep/Chandler, Ariz.), who took his official visit two weekends ago and affirmed his commitment; 3-star Andrew Dewerk (Los Gatos HS), who is expected to take his USC official visit this weekend; 3-star Caadyn Stephen (Camas HS/Camas, Wash.); 4-star Jonah Monheim (Moorpark HS); and 3-star Casey Collier (Barbers Hill HS/Mont Belvieu, Texas, who committed earlier this week.

After bringing in just two offensive linemen in each of the last two classes, the Trojans are looking to replenish depth and build a future foundation at the position in this recruiting cycle.

Alex Harrison, a 3-star OL from Viewmont HS in Bountiful, Utah, took an official visit to USC last month and is set to announce his decision next week, and 3-star OL Courtland Ford (Cedar Hill HS/Cedar Hill, Texas) is expected to take an official visit this weekend.

USC could return as many as four starters on the offensive line, if junior left tackle Austin Jackson and redshirt sophomore left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker choose to return rather than testing the NFL draft.

But depth is a concern for the Trojans up front. Right tackle Drew Richmond, who arrived this summer as a graduate transfer, is out of eligibility. Junior Andrew Vorhees and redshirt junior Liam Jimmons -- who both got work at right guard this season behind starter Jalen McKenzie before going down with injuries -- and redshirt freshman backup center Justin Dedich are the only other USC offensive linemen with significant experience.

Here are the season snap counts for USC other offensive linemen eligible to return next season, according to PFF College's data: redshirt freshman Liam Douglass (12), redshirt junior Frank Martin (12), freshman Jason Rodriguez (5) and freshman Gino Quinones (0).

Look for the Trojans to continue to pursue more help at the position the rest of this recruiting cycle. The early signing period starts Dec. 18.