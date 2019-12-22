**Not subscribed? We have a new promo for the holiday season! New annual subscribers get 25% off their first year, plus a $75.00 digital gift code to use at NIKE.com (or Converse.com) and any retail store locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Must use promo code NIKE at sign-up. Details and sign-up links here .**

While fans and critics focused on the national ranking of USC's recruiting class following the early signing period this week -- the Trojans are tied for 83rd with 11 signees so far -- coach Clay Helton looked at it differently.

"We got what we needed today," he said Wednesday, continually reiterating that the Trojans addressed their most pressing needs with six offensive linemen and three defensive linemen.

But which of the 11 early signees could make an immediate impact in 2020?

Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney joins us to assess that potential:

