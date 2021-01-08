TrojanSports - Which offseason departures will be the hardest for USC to replace?

The toll is a little more taxing this offseason. We rank the most damaging departures and our best guess at how USC fills the voids.

But the USC depth chart had an easier offseason last year with only two players drafted and no projected starters transferring out (though quarterback JT Daniels was certainly a starter-caliber talent who proved his worth this year at Georgia).

Such attrition is common this time of year across college football -- now more so than ever.

Since the end of USC's 2020 football season, the Trojans have lost six players to the NFL draft and several others to the NCAA transfer portal.

Alijah Vera-Tucker was terrific for USC as the starting left guard in 2019 and was even more valuable in 2020 as the starting left tackle. He has a good chance to be the Trojans' second-straight first-round NFL draft pick from the offensive line (following LT Austin Jackson last year).

And he leaves a gaping void behind.

USC was already so thin on tackles entering this past season that it had to move both of its starting guards outside in Vera-Tucker (who mostly excelled in the role, save for some struggles in the Pac-12 championship game) and Jalen McKenzie (who struggled with the transition).

USC only got three of its reserves any meaningful playing time this year, and all on the interior -- redshirt sophomore Justin Dedich at center and freshmen Courtland Ford and Jonah Monheim at the guard spots for one game.

So how do the Trojans replace Vera-Tucker at left tackle?

Our best guess: A transfer TBD

USC will again try scouring the transfer portal for immediate help at the position. The Trojans landed Tennessee transfer Drew Richmond heading into the 2019 season and he became their starting right tackle. They tried and missed on a couple grad transfer targets last spring/summer. And they'll evaluate all options in the portal yet again. There are no known leads at this time and USC will take a pragmatic approach -- it's not just about adding a player, it's about adding a clear impact offensive tackle, and those are hard to find in the portal at this position. But the post-spring portal rush is another opportunity to evaluate the options.

If the roster remains as it is now and there is no incoming transfer to fill the void, the spotlight would be on Ford, Monheim and fellow 2020 freshman Casey Collier to show quick development during spring and fall camp. While Ford and Monheim both got playing time at guard this season, Monheim worked as the backup right tackle all fall and both players are viewed as versatile enough to play on the outside. Collier sure looks the part at 6-foot-7, 290 pounds, but with media unable to watch any practice this year, it's more of a mystery where he is at in his development. Our intel is that the coaching staff is very high on his upside, though.

We'll also introduce a wildcard to the equation in incoming 4-star Rivals250 OT Mason Murphy. Murphy is an impressive prospect with plus agility and good size at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds. He also boasts a tireless work ethic. His obstacle is not only being a true freshman, but a true freshman who doesn't arrive until the summer. But expect him to come in with the mentality of competing for a job right away.

That's a long way of saying we don't have a clear answer for this position yet -- and the USC staff likely doesn't either.