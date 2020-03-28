"For one, they didn't take a running back in the class of 2020. I feel like it's a good situation for me coming in as an early enrollee in January of next year. I feel like I'll give myself the best opportunity to play as a true freshman, and another thing was that the education is almost second to none. It's shortly under Ivy League and that type of stuff. That was a big part for my parents and me as well -- they liked to see it was going to be a good education and not only football. And really the last thing for me was just the media exposure -- I feel it can't get any better than Cali. It's an easy transition from a big city to another, from Houston to LA, so I feel it's just the perfect fit for me and I feel like I'll fit in pretty well there."

"I sat down with my family about it. I knew I wanted to start narrowing down my options, and once I got my six schools together I just really broke down the rosters for each school and situations for running back. I just went down my checklist of things that would contribute to me making my decision of what school I'll be going to, and I feel like USC checked all those boxes for me," he said.

Campbell is the Trojans' fourth 4-star commit in this class -- already twice as many as they signed in 2020. He's their fifth overall 2021 commit and addresses their priority position of need. While he checked an important box on USC's recruiting wish list, the program likewise fit all the priorities for Campbell, who talked to TrojanSports.com at length about his commitment.

It's a huge momentum boost for the Trojans and yet another sign that this 2021 recruiting cycle is going much differently than the last one for the program.

Like all recruiting visits nationally, those plans got nixed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but as it turns out, Campbell decided he didn't need any more convincing.

Brandon Campbell was supposed to be on campus earlier this week taking his first unofficial visit to USC. That trip was going to help him potentially finalize a decision with the Trojans already very prominent in his recruitment.

Like Campbell noted, USC was unable to land any running backs in the last recruiting cycle, losing several notable recruiting battles at the position (Bijan Robinson, Ty Jordan and Michael Drennen II, to name a few).

The Trojans are set to lose senior Stephen Carr and redshirt senior Vavae Malepeai after next season, which would leave only two scholarship running backs on the roster in Markese Stepp and Kenan Christon, provided that Stepp returns as he'll be draft-eligible after next fall.

Campbell, who is ranked the No. 12 RB and the No. 200 overall prospect in this 2021 recruiting class, averaged 7.6 yards per carry last season while playing at Pearland HS, rushing for 879 yards and 18 touchdowns and catching 14 passes for 280 yards and 3 scores. He is the kind of all-around three-down back USC running backs coach Mike Jinks covets.

While Campbell just put out his top 6 list earlier this week, in the end he chose the Trojans over Penn State, he said.

"Early on I went back and forth, but it came clear to me that USC was the right school. I prayed on it and I just felt like it was going to be the right school for me, my parents are real comfortable with it, they're comfortable with the staff. I feel like they're probably the most genuine with me, and I get real good vibes with them," he said. "I liked everything I heard from them, and they did a good job sealing the deal with me and did everything to make me feel at home even though I haven't stepped foot on campus.

"Just really explaining the opportunity I have here as a true freshman, saying that the doors are wide open. There's one other guy I'll be competing with my freshman year in there, and basically they have to play a freshman, so whether I was named the starter or just filled in for him when he needed rest, I feel like I'm going to get playing time freshman year. I'm going to go in and I plan to earn it and be as productive as I can."

Not only did Campbell not have the benefit of that planned visit this week to help reaffirm his thoughts, but he has never been on USC's campus yet.

So the obvious question is why was now the right time to commit without the benefit of a visit?

"That's why it was big for me that I had a lot of trust in the coaches," he said. "I feel like I know everything I want in my school. They offer everything I've been looking for, and why not go ahead and secure my spot and start building this class, a top 3 national class like I want it to."

Campbell made it clear that he's ready to transition from recruit to recruiter and make sure more big-time prospects follow his lead to USC.

As noted, the Trojans are already off to an encouraging start.

They now hold commitments from Campbell, La Habra HS 4-star QB Jake Garcia (the No. 3 pro-style QB and No. 23 overall prospect in the class), St. John Bosco HS 4-star OLB Ma'a Gaoteote (another Rivals100 prospect), Grace Brethren HS 4-star DT Jay Toia and JSerra HS 3-star OT Mason Murphy, who could end up another 4-star prospect as well.

"I told Coach Jinks and [Clay] Helton on the phone at the same time and they were fired up. They were excited. They said I was a priority back for them. They feel I'm going to help bring the rest of the guys [in from this class] and really put the city and the world on notice," Campbell said. "I feel like we've got some other guys coming too. I'm not going to say nothing yet, but I feel like we've got some other guys coming as well."

Before Campbell made that call to the coaches, though, he talked to USC sophomore wide receiver John Jackson III on the phone to get a player's perspective on the program.

"I was asking him before I made anything verbal to the coaches, I asked him honest, man-to-man, what did he like about the campus when he first came, what really made him want to go to USC," Campbell said. "I just wanted to see from his perspective, from another players' perspective what he liked about them and what he sees them doing in the future. I feel like he was very honest and genuine about it."

Campbell has talked before about his father's connection with Jinks. They were basketball teammates in high school back in San Antonio, and that may have helped the Trojans get on the radar early. But the 4-star running back says ultimately he made his decision for his reasons -- and it just all added up to USC in the end.

"Really, [my dad] didn't bring that up too much. I just know when Coach Jinks first started to recruit me the name sounded familiar. He must have told me before about how he knew him. He didn't really try to put that in my ear too much. He just wanted me to make the best decision for me. He just wanted me to be happy with my decision, and once I make it, he said stand by it and start building your class," Campbell said. "Same with my mom, she just wanted me to be happy with the decision that I made. They're just very supportive, my sister is the same way -- they're just very supportive and they want the best for me."

With his family on board and his mind assured, Campbell didn't want to wait. After all, he said, it's time to go to work.

