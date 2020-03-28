**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Get full access to all of our in-depth USC recruiting coverage by taking advantage of our spring special -- receive a $49.50 gift code to spend on Trojans gear at the extensive Rivals Fan Store with the purchase of a new annual subscription. Use promo code Annual50 and follow one of these links. For new subscribers, start here . For past subscribers, start here and sign in .**

USC addressed its biggest need in this 2021 recruiting cycle and also landed one of its top overall targets as 4-star running back Brandon Campbell announced his Trojans commitment Saturday night.

Campbell, ranked the No. 12 RB and No. 200 overall prospect in this 2021 class, averaged 7.6 yards per carry last season while playing at Pearland HS, rushing for 879 yards and 18 touchdowns and catching 14 passes for 280 yards and 3 scores (according to MaxPreps).

He fits the three-down running back mold that USC RBs coach Mike Jinks prefers.

RELATED: 4-star RB Brandon Campbell goes in-depth on his USC commitment decision | Campbell intent on helping USC land a 'top 3' recruiting class | Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman's interview with Campbell | Twitter reaction to Campbell's announcement

"I would say if I had to model myself, probably like a Josh Jacobs or even a Saquon Barkley," Campbell said of the running backs he hopes to perform like at the next level. "I feel like I can do a lot, I feel like I'm an every-down back and I'm going to continue to work on my game to keep making myself into as complete a back as a I can. I feel like I catch well out of the backfield, and I feel like I block a lot better than a lot of running backs do as well."

Meanwhile, Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman offered his scouting report on Campbell as well as his thoughts on how the running back's recruitment unfolded: