Four-star running back Brandon Campbell hadn't yet publicly announced his own USC commitment early Saturday evening, and he was already talking about making the transition from recruit to recruiter.

"I feel like we're going to have a top 3 class, in my opinion," he told TrojanSports.com a couple hours before tweeting out his commitment announcement. "I told the coaches I'm going to help build one of the top 3 classes, and I'm not going to stop until I fulfill my promise."

With the addition of the talented running back from Houston, Texas, USC has five commits so far in this 2021 recruiting cycle, including three Rivals250 prospects.

RELATED: 4-star RB Brandon Campbell goes in-depth on his USC commitment decision | Commitment Analysis: What is USC getting in Campbell? | Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman's interview with Campbell | Twitter reaction to Campbell's announcement

The Trojans now hold commitments from Campbell (the No. 12 RB and No. 200 overall prospect in the class), La Habra HS 4-star QB Jake Garcia (the No. 3 pro-style QB and No. 23 overall prospect in the class), St. John Bosco HS 4-star OLB Ma'a Gaoteote (another Rivals100 prospect), Grace Brethren HS 4-star DT Jay Toia and JSerra HS 3-star OT Mason Murphy, who could end up another 4-star prospect as well.

With the bulk of this coaching staff having established recruiting ties in the state of Texas and a ton of USC offers out in that region already, landing a marquee prospect from the Houston area could indeed be a catalyst for more success in the Lone Star State.

That's Campbell's plan, at least.

"I told coach [Mike] Jinks and [Clay] Helton on the phone at the same time and they were fired up. They were excited. They said I was a priority back for them. They feel I'm going to help bring the rest of the guys [in from this class] and really put the city and the world on notice," he said. "I feel like we've got some other guys coming too. I'm not going to say nothing yet, but I feel like we've got some other guys coming as well."