Breaking down USC's top 15 remaining 2022 recruiting targets

USC's frenetic month of June, full of official and unofficial visits, has so far produced four commitments -- all from out-of-state prospects -- and plenty of other strong leads that are going to require continued recruiting efforts. The Trojans presently have nine commitments overall in this 2022 class, including two five-star prospects in CB Domani Jackson and DE Mykel Williams, along with four four-stars. Overall, USC's 3.89 average rating per commit is third nationally behind only Ohio State and Georgia, and presently ahead of the likes of LSU, Alabama, Clemson, etc. The point being, the Trojans have largely been selective this cycle in trying to build off their resurgent 2021 class that finished ranked No. 8. They're off to a nice start, but a lot of work remains, obviously, if USC is going to indeed compete for a top 5 national class and continue to reclaim the standard of recruiting success that had defined the program for so long. With that said, here is our list of the top 15 most important remaining targets and where things stand, based on our extensive intel. The order of the list isn't structured based solely on the recruiting rankings, but rather a combination of factors -- including a prospect's stature, how important they are to this Trojans class, the level of priority with which they're being recruited, USC's chances of actually landing them, etc. RELATED: Also check out our in-depth USC 2022 recruiting database for an updated look at where the Trojans' recruiting efforts stand at each position

1. WR Tetairoa McMillan (Servite HS)

No, wide receiver in itself is not the top priority for USC in this recruiting class, but keeping elite local talent home is a major emphasis, and especially at the WR position where many of the top Southern California/West Coast pass-catchers have headed elsewhere over the last two recruiting cycles. McMillan is a tremendous talent with a skill set tailor-made for USC's pass-heavy, quick-strike attack. He is almost impossible to cover on quick slants, is gifted at positioning himself to win 50-50 balls (perhaps in part due to his volleyball background), but also has ability to make big plays downfield. While they are different body types and McMillan doesn't have the same physicality to his game at this point, his skills translate very similarly to the way USC used Michael Pittman his senior season. Plain and simple, the Trojans want McMillan in this class. But Arizona has emerged as a major challenger in this recruiting battle. McMillan is best friends with his Servite HS teammate Noah Fifita, a QB committed to Arizona, and is giving a lot of thought to continuing both their personal and aerial connection in college. It also didn't help when four-star tight end Keyan Burnett -- another Servite standout -- decommitted from USC earlier this month and now is also strongly considering Arizona. McMillan took an unofficial visit to USC with his mother in June and there was thought to returning for an official visit. That could still happen when the latest recruiting dead period ends later this month, but a decision from McMillan could also come at any point now that he's been to Arizona, USC and Oregon this summer. USC wants to sign three WRs in this class and has one committed in three-star local prospect Kevin Green Jr. If the Trojans can land McMillan, that gives them an elite recruit to lead that WR class and leaves only one remaining need at the position. If they miss on T-Mac, that will amplify the pressure to land two of the other three receivers on this list. Read our in-depth interview with McMillan from last month here.

2. OLB David Bailey (Mater Dei HS)