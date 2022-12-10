NEW YORK CITY -- After USC quarterback Caleb Williams received the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, he and Trojans coach Lincoln Riley were brought back to the Marriott Marquis ballroom for press conferences.

Williams reiterated some of the points he touched upon in his victory speech and talked further about the significance of being a Heisman Trophy winner.

"I've watched it and to now be a part of it and to be a part of this fraternity, it's a blessing and it's everything I dreamed of," he said. "... It's pretty cool. I hang around [some of USC's past Heisman winners] all the time when they're at USC or even here today -- just kind of talking to them and the experience, it's a blessing. The craziest part to me is the guys that I was talking to, the Heisman winners in the past, the crazy part to me is they all have their jersey retired and now once I leave USC it's probably the coolest thing to me that my jersey will be retired."

Riley, who has now coached three Heisman Trophy winners, talked about what makes Williams a special player and his own experience going through this with him.

"They've all been great in their own right. Caleb's combination of all the things that he physically does well combined with I think this fearlessness at a young age ... to me, I know he's not to you guys, to me he's still a pup. He's a year and a half into playing college football," Riley said. "It's been fun to see that we can coach him hard and we can push him hard and he's continued to respond and he's so hungry to get better, but he's also so fearless in the moment and he's going to get better and better as time goes on if he continues at it. I know he will.

"Physically, he's got what all of [the Heisman winners I've coached] have, and honestly, there's some things he probably has naturally that are better. Which is hard to do, because those other guys are all obviously elite players."

Watch the full press conference videos here: