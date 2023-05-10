RELATED: The Bronny James recruiting saga ends at in-state USC

Depending on how things play out in the coming years, the 2023 recruiting cycle may be forever known as “The Bronny Class.” Lord knows there will be plenty of conversation on that front, no matter what the future holds for the hyperscrutinized McDonald's All-American. The tone of said conversation is all that’s left to be decided.

His weekend commitment certainly wasn’t the end of the omnipresent discussion about Bronny, his privilege or his future in basketball. Ultimately, his decision was sound. At USC, Bronny gets to stay close to his father and his Los Angeles home. He'll get to play alongside gifted creator and distributor Isaiah Collier, who helps fill the shot-creation gaps in Bronny’s game, and will help set him up for college success.

Most discussions about Bronny’s future come without a single moldy crumb of nuance. Depending on who you ask, the son of the greatest basketball player of all-time is either an overhyped nepo-baby that has had everything handed to him or a one-and-done star in the making who is destined to be an NBA lottery pick in 2024 and contribute to an NBA team right away.

The truth, obviously, is somewhere in the middle.

The discussion was always going to be a polarizing one, but the way the James camp handled Bronny’s recruitment didn’t exactly help matters. In trying to shield his son from the fire, LeBron James helped cause an explosion or two.

Announcing to the world that his goal is to play alongside his son in the NBA was certainly his choice. But blurting out that Bronny is already better than some NBA players was a worse choice. His intentions were definitely good, but LeBron has made his son’s basketball career look to the public like a sprint to the NBA and nothing more. His words also played right into the cottage industry on social media that monetizes loud takes about James and his son. And with Bronny off limits to the media for his entire high school career, carnival barking ran wild.