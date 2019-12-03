The new Rivals100 rankings are out, and USC does not have any commitments from the list.

But the Trojans do remain in play for two prospects who made that cut in the latest round of shuffling by the Rivals recruiting analysts.

USC is contention for 4-star wide receivers Gary Bryant (Corona Centennial High School), who checks in at No. 62 on the latest rankings, and LV Bunkley-Shelton (Gardena Serra HS), who is at No. 97.

**See the full rankings here**

Bryant took his official visit to USC two weekends ago for the UCLA game and attended four Trojans home games overall. Here's what he told us a month ago.

Bunkley-Shelton was also at that win over the Bruins as an unofficial visitor and he has his official visit set for this weekend. Here's what he told Rivals last week.

The rest of the Rivals250 will be released Wednesday, and USC fans can check to see where 4-star commits WR Joshua Jackson (Narbonne HS) and OL Jonah Monheim (Moorpark HS) rank.

The Trojans received their 11th commitment in this 2020 class on Monday, as 3-star OT Casey Collier (Barbers Hill HS/Baytown, Texas) announced his decision. But that didn't move USC up the Rivals recruiting rankings at all as they remained at No. 70.

