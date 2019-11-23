When it was announced over the speakers in the Coliseum that freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis had set the USC single-game passing record Saturday, the offense happened to be in a huddle and Slovis' teammates started congratulating him on the feat.

"He didn't care," right guard Jalen McKenzie shared later. "That's not going to be the only record he breaks."

That's perhaps the most impressive thing about Slovis now -- just nine full games in as USC's starting quarterback, he's made the incredible seem routine.

Slovis completed 37 of 47 passes for 515 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in the Trojans' 52-35 win over UCLA -- breaking Matt Barkley's previous program record of 493 vs. Arizona in 2012 -- and yet it wasn't that different from what the freshman QB has been doing.

This was his fourth 400-yard-plus passing performance in the last five games, and he threw 4 touchdowns in all of them (with 2 combined interceptions in those four contests).

Since returning from the concussion that cost him almost two entire games early in the season, Slovis has passed for 2,510 yards, 23 touchdowns and 5 interceptions over seven games.

And overall, he's thrown for 3,242 yards (the most ever by a USC freshman), 28 TDs and 9 INTs while tying Barkley's program record for career 400-yard games (4), tying another Trojans record with 37 completions Saturday and passing for the most yards ever by any player on either side of the long-standing USC-UCLA rivalry.

While nothing Slovis does now comes as any surprise, it's important to maintain the perspective that everything he is doing is a surprise based on the expectations he carried into the program as a severely-underrated 3-star recruit.

"No, I didn't see this coming -- I didn't see him becoming the new superstar quarterback of college football," senior wide receiver Michael Pittman acknowledged Saturday.

Said McKenzie: "I didn't expect him to do all this, but that doesn't mean it wasn't possible. It's just like, wow, he wowed me. But I already knew he had it in him."

So did Trojans offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, of course.

All season as Harrell has been asked to react to Slovis' latest starring performance, he has reminded reporters that he tried to tell everyone back in the spring that the young QB was special. That's always the word he uses -- special.

"The day I stepped out here you knew he was different, and he's done what I expected him to do," Harrell said. "Coming out of spring I thought he was probably as good as any of [our QBs], and then in fall camp he made some freshman mistakes and had some consistency [struggles], but I knew whenever we put him in he was going to be special and he's done exactly what I expected him to do since he's been the starting quarterback."

There's two ways to interpret that -- with neither being that Harrell is an uncommon soothsayer able to see the future like no other. No, he knew what this offense and its stable of playmakers was capable of if it reached peak collective execution (like Saturday), and he saw the obvious physical tools of a very impressive young QB who probably should have had a lot more scholarship offers and stars in his recruiting profile.

