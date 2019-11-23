There was a moment of trepidation for USC fans in the second half Saturday, a moment that could have swayed the balance of this rivalry showdown with UCLA.



No, not when the Bruins reeled off back-to-back long touchdown drives with ease against the Trojans defense late in the third quarter.

Earlier in that third quarter freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis looked to take a knee to the helmet while scrambling and he remained down on the field for several minutes as the home crowd held its breath.

Losing Slovis was about the only way the Trojans weren't going to win this game because UCLA and its 123rd ranking pass defense had no answer for him.

Fortunately for USC, Slovis returned the next series and picked right up where he left off, leading the Trojans to a 52-35 win while passing for 515 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Slovis has played only nine full games this fall, but he nonetheless set a single-season USC record for passing yards by a freshman while pushing his total over 3,100 for the season. He also broke the program’s single-game passing record Saturday, surpassing the previous mark of 493 set by Matt Barkley vs. Arizona in 2012.

Those weren't the only records he claimed Saturday -- the star freshman also piled up the most passing yards by any player on either side in the history of the USC-UCLA rivalry series.

It was his fourth 400-yard-plus passing performance in the last five games, and he just seems to be one-upping himself week after week.

As for that other moment of suspense Saturday for USC (8-4, 7-2 Pac-12), Slovis made quick work of that.

Again, UCLA (4-7, 4-4) had scored on a 53-yard touchdown from Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Devin Asiasi to cap a 2-minute scoring drive and then moved 73 yards in 8 plays and 2:54 for another touchodnw on a 7-yard pass from Thompson-Robinson to Chase Cota, cutting USC's lead to 38-28 with 1:54 left in the third quarter.

With the Trojans defense crumbling, it was clear Slovis and Co. would have to keep answering.

And on the first play of the fourth quarter, Slovis took a couple steps to his right and uncorked a strike downfield to Tyler Vaughns, who had found a gap in the defense, for a 49-yard touchdown to push the lead again.

Overall Saturday, Slovis had completions of 24 yards (to Amon-Ra St. Brown), 22 (Drake London), 20 (St. Brown), 46 (London), 21 (St. Brown), 32 (London, TD), 49 (the TD to Vaughns) and 21 yards (Carr).

The 46-yard hookup to London -- released as Slovis was about to get hit and thrown perfectly down the right seam dropping into the receivers' hands -- set up a 1-yard Vavae Malepeai touchdown for an early 10-7 lead.

The 32-yard touchdown strike to London came early in the third quarter when the freshman receiver got wide open downfield and waited for the on-the-money throw.

Slovis is becoming not only the story of USC's football season, but also one of the great stories in college football this fall -- the once-underrated 3-star prospect who wasn't expected to play this year and is now rewriting the USC record book.

And as usual of late, his band of playmakers stuffed the stat sheet as well.

London had 8 catches for 142 yards and 2 TDs for his second straight 100-yard game while scoring a touchdown in a fourth straight game.

St. Brown had 8 catches for 128 yards, Vaughns had 6 catches for 106 yards and a TD, Michael Pittman had 13 catches for 104 yards and 2 TDs, running back Stephen Carr had 87 rushing yards and a TD and a 21-yard catch and Vavae Malepeai rushed for 60 yards and 2 TDs in his return after missing the last five games due to a knee injury.

Full postgame coverage coming at TrojanSports.com.

**Join the postgame discussion on Trojan Talk**

