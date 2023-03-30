Five-star tight end Duce Robinson kept everyone guessing for an extra two months past National Signing Day, but the longer his recruitment played out the more it seemed to work in USC's favor. On Thursday evening, Robinson made it official, picking the Trojans over Georgia, which is quite a statement for Lincoln Riley and his program considering the very high-profile success the Bulldogs have had with tight ends. Robinson, the No. 1-ranked TE and No. 25 overall national prospect, was the last of the notable recruits from this past cycle to make his decision and provides a punctuation to the Trojans' 2023 recruiting class. His addition moves USC from 11th to eighth in the final Rivals 2023 recruiting rankings, slipping past Oregon for the top spot in the Pac-12.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1BM QVk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQTEFZPC9h PiDinIzwn4++IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nSTF6Qkxpb2lUIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ0kxekJMaW9pVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEdWNl IFJvYmluc29uIChARHVjZXJvYmluc29uMikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EdWNlcm9iaW5zb24yL3N0YXR1cy8xNjQxNjE3OTM1MDU0 ODA3MDQxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDMxLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Robinson is the third five-star in the class for the Trojans -- the program's most since signing five five-stars in the 2018 class -- along with quarterback Malachi Nelson and wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who happened to play a major role in the final recruiting push to get Robinson on board. USC finishes with seven Rivals100 prospects and nine Rivals250 prospects. Factoring in past recruiting classes and transfer additions, USC will have nine five-stars on its roster this year: QB Caleb Williams, RB MarShawn Lloyd, DE Korey Foreman, CB Domani Jackson, APB Raleek Brown, WR Mario Williams, QB Nelson, WR Branch and TE Robinson. As for those last three, Nelson and Branch were in Hawaii with Robinson for the Polynesian Bowl high school all-star game in late January. They were by his side often during the practices that week, continuing the Trojans' recruiting pitch, talking to him about how he'd fit in the offense. That seemed to be when the momentum started building for the Trojans. Robinson had taken an official visit to USC last June, but the buzz was that Georgia had moved to the forefront in the ensuing months, which those familiar with Robinson's recruitment acknowledged. "He said he definitely slipped away at one point, but he said [USC] definitely came back and he's definitely feeling it right now. So yeah, it's going good," Nelson said back in January at the Polynesian Bowl. Then came Riley's in-home visit with Robinson soon thereafter, which may have been the tipping point in the Trojans' favor. "He'll tell you that, this is coming from a reliable source, that Georgia was probably in the lead, but the last kind of home visit, coach Riley did his one home visit, he knocked it out. They were blown away," said Dana Zupke, Robinson's football coach at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona. Still, the job wasn't done as Robinson pushed past his initial plans to sign with a school Feb. 1 and extended the process out these last two months. But he had shared back then what USC's vision was for him and why it was so compelling. "At USC, I would be working in multiple rooms, I would be able to play alongside some of the best receivers in this class, one of the best quarterbacks in this class and obviously first year the Heisman Trophy winner, so undoubtedly the best quarterback in college football," Robinson said. "So they would use me all over the field. ... And obviously, coach Riley's offense, it's an explosive offense, they're going to find ways to get their athletes the ball in space and let them run after the catch."

Duce Robinson, left, with USC freshmen and fellow five-stars Zachariah Branch and Malachi Nelson at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii in January.

Yes, USC fans (not to mention Riley and staff) can now truly start envisioning having the elite speed of Branch, Brown and Mario Williams out there this fall giving defensive coordinators nightmares, along with the likes of Dorian Singer and Brenden Rice on the outside, while the extremely agile 6-foot-6 Robinson is still to be accounted for somewhere on the field, all being targeted by the reigning Heisman Trophy-winning QB Caleb Williams. It's not unreasonable to think USC could be even more potent offensively in Riley second season after ranking third nationally in total offense (506.6 yards per game) last fall. Thursday was indeed a major boost for the Trojans, who also happened to be thinnest at tight end of any position. Riley was asked earlier this week how he felt about the tight end depth -- where Lake McRee is the only experienced TE active this spring, with veteran Jude Wolfe sidelined, Malcolm Epps now in the transfer portal and Carson Tabaracci transitioning to TE from LB. (Four-star 2023 signee Walker Lyons doesn't arrive until 2024 as he heads off on a LDS mission for the next year, and fellow 2023 signee Kade Eldridge arrives this summer). "Right now, today? Not good," Riley said plainly, drawing laughs. "... It’s going to be good; it’s just currently at this moment right now, not very good." He had specifically referenced getting Wolfe back for fall camp and Eldridge coming in, etc., but perhaps he was also confident about adding Robinson. That said, Robinson isn't a typical tight end. His strength is clearly in his pass-catching ability and athleticism and, as he hinted, he'll be used all over the field. Tight end, big receiver, hybrid, label him whatever, but regardless, he has the chance to make a real impact right away at USC.

Film Room

**Note, due to new online privacy laws, California residents need to adjust their settings to be able to view embedded video and Twitter content.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb21lIGNsaXBzIG9mIHRvcCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVVNDP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jVVNDPC9hPiBURSB0YXJnZXQgRHVjZSBSb2JpbnNvbiAoPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EdWNlcm9iaW5zb24yP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEdWNlcm9iaW5zb24yPC9hPikgdG9uaWdodCBp biBQaG9lbml4LiBGdWxsIGNsaXAgcGFja2FnZSBhbmQgaW50ZXJ2aWV3IGNv bWluZyB0b21vcnJvdyBvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1VTQ19SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVTQ19SaXZhbHM8 L2E+LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFkYW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9SRFNDUkhM bTB3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUkRTQ1JITG0wdzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBSeWFuIFlvdW5nIChAUnlhbllvdW5nUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J5YW5Zb3VuZ1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTU4NTg1 NTY0NTM4MjcxNzQ0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI4 LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EdWNlIFJvYmluc29uIHJlYWxseSBsaWtlIHRoYXQhISE8YnI+VGhp cyBNSUdIVCBiZSBoZWFkIHRvcHBlciBvZiB0aGUgeWVhciEhITxicj48YnI+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JbnY1ZzVsdUZIIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSW52NWc1bHVGSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKdXN0IENoaWxseSAo QEpVU1RDSElMTFkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSlVT VENISUxMWS9zdGF0dXMvMTYwMTY4MDUxNTE2NTA4NTY5Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QaW5uYWNsZSBRQiBXeWF0dCBIb3J0b24gd2l0aCB0aGUgZWFzeSBU RCBwYXNzIHRvIFdSL1RFIER1Y2UgUm9iaW5zb24hISAyMi02IFBpbm5hY2xl IDc6MDkgMm5kUTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29CaWdC bHVlX1BIUz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR29CaWdCbHVlX1BIUzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93eWF0dGhvcnRvbl8y P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB3eWF0dGhvcnRvbl8yPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0R1Y2Vyb2JpbnNvbjI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QER1Y2Vyb2JpbnNvbjI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aaU40RnhMdUhlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmlONEZ4 THVIZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKdXN0IENoaWxseSAoQEpVU1RDSElMTFkp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSlVTVENISUxMWS9zdGF0 dXMvMTU2NTg5NzYwNzY3ODg5ODE3OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

What about the baseball factor?

Robinson is a highly-regarded baseball prospect as well and has long maintained that he wants to play both college football and professional baseball at the same time. It's just never been explained how that will work. Robinson had a high-profile workout for MLB scouts at Dodger Stadium in January and per the Baseball America draft prospect rankings around that time, he was slotted 123rd. Robinson talked about his two-sport plans back in January with TrojanSports.com: "I mean, hopefully I can get drafted and technically play college football still. It would just be [as] as a walk-on because once you sign a professional contract you can't go on scholarship anymore. But the goal is to hopefully sign professional and still be able to play college football," he said then. "We're still trying to figure out [how that would work schedule-wise], but hopefully we'll be able to figure out a way, work it out with both sides to where we could figure out what days I need to go with football, what days I need to go with baseball. Honestly, kind of the same way it would be if I played both in college -- it would just most likely be in different locations." Ultimately, it remains to be seen what the baseball factor ends up being in the end. The MLB draft is July 17-19.

Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down Robinson's USC commitment