Midwest Rumor Mill: Latest news on some of region's top recruits

Landen Miree (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

April has become one of the busiest months off the offseason in terms of recruiting news, and Rivals national analyst Greg Smith has all the latest buzz from the Midwest.

The Illinois native made his way down to Rocky Top to check out Tennessee. That was a new experience for Blade but he really enjoyed the visit. The intensity that the program practiced with stood out to him. Plus he liked the way the staff sees him fitting into the program. Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame and USC are just a few of the programs recruiting him hard at this point.

The 2027 four-star prospect made his way from Ohio to Los Angeles to visit USC. It really stood out to him how serious the Trojans are about building a national championship team with state of the art technology. It's still early in his recruitment but the Trojans, along with Ohio State and Clemson, figure to be major players for him.

The interior lineman from Illinois has been busy this spring so far, visiting Illinois, Indiana and Purdue already. Those programs plus Northwestern and Michigan State are recruiting him the hardest at this time. He has official visits set with Illinois, Indiana and Northwestern. It’s tough to see Fors leaving the state to play his college football.

The Indiana native had a great junior season, racking up 3,575 yards and 54 total touchdowns. He also chipped in 40 tackles on defense. His recruitment is heating up now, as he holds more than 20 scholarship offers and has official visits set with Purdue, Vanderbilt and North Carolina. He quickly set his official visit to North Carolina shortly after the team offered, making UNC a real team to watch in the recruitment.

The Omaha (Neb.) Millard South tight end was at Notre Dame this week. Jensen had a great visit overall. He enjoyed getting to meet all of the coaches in person for the first time and seeing all of the facilities. His relationship with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock has continued to grow and Jensen loves how the team uses tight ends. He’s going to regroup with his parents and consider where he wants to take all his official visits. There are already visits on the books with Nebraska and Missouri.

The Omaha native got a chance to visit Iowa recently where he came away with a scholarship offer. What really stood out during that visit was the coaches and how upfront they were with him. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker was great to talk to and Jones was able to learn from him. Iowa State and Minnesota are recruiting him the hardest right now but expect Iowa to be a very strong contender now that the Hawkeyes have offered.

Miree’s recruitment has gone to another level over the past few months. He’s been turning heads on the 7-on-7 circuit where he’s showcased his ability to run routes and catch the football. The Ohio native dropped an updated top six on Wednesday night that included Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, LSU, North Carolina and Washington. I’m keeping a close eye on Auburn, LSU and North Carolina here as he gears up for official visits to his top six.

The Chicago native was at Michigan and left Ann Arbor with a scholarship offer from the program. Seeing how much attention to detail everybody has at Michigan was eye-opening. It was impressive to see the coaches, players and staff taking extra time to do everything the same way consistently. There is a long way to go but it could be a Michigan-Notre Dame battle for the rising defensive lineman.