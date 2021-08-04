Countdown to Camp: Assessing USC's RB picture, storylines and depth chart

**Not subscribed? We have a FREE TRIAL available that will unlock premium access until USC's first game of the season, but you have to act fast as the deal expires on Aug. 5. Use promo code NEXTUP21 and this link .**

The case could be made that USC has its most talented stable of running backs overall since Ronald Jones II rumbled for 1,550 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns in 2017 (plus another TD receiving).

That feels so long ago, with the Trojans ranking among the worst rushing offenses in the country last year and having the complete opposite of a dominant lead back, going instead with a crowded rotation that further muddled everything.

Whether or not the numbers improve significantly is another story -- it's actually in large part the story we wrote earlier in this series about the offensive line.

But on paper, the collection of talent is very impressive:

RELATED: Quarterback camp preview | Offensive line camp preview | RB transfer Darwin Barlow details what led him to USC