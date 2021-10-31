First-and-10: The top takeaways and conclusions from USC's win over Arizona

1. No, not Drake!

In a cruel twist of fate, the remainder of Drake London’s potentially record-breaking season was likely snatched out from underneath him -- and the USC fan base -- as he scored his second touchdown of the first half. London has been awe-inspiring to watch; he’s one of the handful of truly overwhelming individual forces that exist in college football at any point in time. He’s been historically good, with an unreal 79 catches through 7 games, which was more than any Power 5 receiver on record. (Now 88 catches for 1,084 yards and 7 TDs over 7.5 games). However the Trojans have given him targets, it’s worked. London has caught near everything thrown at him, outmuscling, out-jumping and out-positioning defenders at every level of the field. He’s been such a menace after the catch that USC was perfectly comfortable running back-to-back screens to him; on occasion as many as four or five a quarter. We find it hard not to fixate on London’s power and explosiveness as they relate to his YAC abilities, but what’s exceptional is his uncanny awareness of where defenders are in space. He figures out where would-be-tacklers are positioned around him very quickly, seemingly before he’s caught the football sometimes. That’s why screens to him are such a reliable option, as he’s almost guaranteed to correctly guess the way a defender is closing to attempt the tackle and subsequently make the correct move to maneuver away from him. Paired with his awesome abilities at the catch point, London has simply dominated every defender placed in front of him. Not a single team has been able to contain him -- his lowest yardage totals of the season have been against Stanford and the single half he played against Arizona before injury, in which he totaled a combined 149 yards and 3 touchdowns. He came into the Arizona game first among all FBS players in both catches and yardage and looked poised to challenge program records for both. London is a special talent, and through all the difficulties of this season for USC, he has been remarkable to watch. I don’t mean to eulogize his season. I don’t yet know what the official diagnosis on his ankle is going to be. However, if London’s season is over, it’ll be one that’s remembered for a long time. Without London, this USC team is much less capable than it already was, and they will sorely feel his absence He should have likely been the 2020 Biletnikoff Award winner and might yet be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Whatever the status of his injury, hopefully he makes a full recovery in time to continue his bright future in the game.

2. Two QBs, one ball

USC’s strategy of dizzily rotating its quarterbacks through the game was a bold decision, but it’s hard to rationalize. On a football level, it’s puzzling. Kedon Slovis came out and delivered a fantastic first quarter, completing 10 of 12 passes for 157 yards with 62 coming on a deep bomb that found Gary Bryant Jr. for a touchdown. Benching him to open the next quarter did no favors to the Trojans’ chances of winning the game at that point. The odds weren’t high that Jaxson Dart would come into his first action after a significant injury and prolonged absence and outdo or replicate what Slovis had provided through the first quarter. Dart played very well in his series, leading two long touchdown drives, before Slovis came back in and capped the half with another touchdown pass. On the other end of halftime, however, Slovis threw an awful pick-six, completely missing the linebacker creeping underneath a slant pattern. After that moment, Slovis hardly got to throw the ball, and neither did Dart for that matter, with both quarterbacks combining for only 6 passes after that point early in the third quarter. The awkwardness of the switching paired with their absolute reluctance to pass in the second half loomed over the Trojans as they managed only 6 points the rest of the way after scoring 35 in the first half. It certainly is not easy for quarterbacks to roll in and out of a game and perform comfortably, no matter what anyone says. Slovis threw an awful interception and Dart came close to throwing another. In the second half especially, as the offensive line struggled more in protection and as the Trojans threw with exceeding rarity, the quarterbacks weren’t able to do much, mustering only 24 yards between the two of them. Even if the coaching staff decided before the game to rotate the pair on a quarter-by-quarter basis as they claimed to have, it should have been the obvious choice to leave Slovis in while he was hot. If he either began to struggle significantly or conversely managed to put the Trojans ahead by a good margin into the second half, a move to get Dart more snaps would have been entirely possible and much less disruptive to the flow of the offense. On a separate level, it’s hard for me to accept the message sitting a quarterback playing very well early in a game sends. That feels like an execution of process for process’ sake, ignoring game flow to at best try an experiment and at worst to make a point. It seemed like an unfair position to put both quarterbacks in, and at a position where confidence and comfort matter so much, it just doesn’t feel like smart football.

3. Keaontay keeps rolling