USC starts spring practice Wednesday afternoon with the first of its 15 sessions, as the Trojans introduce an entirely new defensive staff, look to answer some key questions on the offensive line and get a chance to evaluate some very intriguing new offensive pieces. TrojanSports.com has counted down the the buildup to spring ball with in-depth and detailed looks at each position group (links below), and to cap off the series we break down the 10 most intriguing individual players. This doesn't necessarily mean the 10 best players or most important players -- it's the 10 with the most compelling storylines for spring.

1. WRs Bru McCoy and Kyle Ford

OK, we're already cheating, but they're both top prospects from the 2019 recruiting class who didn't get to show much last year (or anything in McCoy's case) and will be trying to break into USC's ever-deep wide receiver rotation. So we couldn't highlight one without the other. McCoy was the No. 12 overall prospect in that 2019 class while Ford was No. 65. McCoy, of course, has had a complicated last year, signing with USC, transferring to and back from Texas and then coming down with an illness that sapped his energy and wiped out his summer and the first part of the fall. He likely wouldn't have received an eligibility waiver from the NCAA anyway following the dual transfers, but he wasn't even able to practice with his teammates until the very end. Driven and motivated to turn the focus back to his abilities on the field, the 5-star prospect will be in the spotlight all spring. Ford, meanwhile, was rehabbing from ACL surgery most of last fall, being eased along slowly until he was cleared to get into the final four games, mostly on special teams. He caught one pass -- a touchdown -- but really didn't have any role in the offense. He hopes to change that this year. Ford looks like USC's most physically strong wideout and it will be interesting to see where and how he is used in the offense.

Drake Jackson led USC in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (5.5) as a true freshman. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)

2. DE Drake Jackson

New defensive coordinator Todd Orlando has said he will be flexible to USC's personnel and mix in both three-down and four-down fronts, but one of the big questions remains how he plans to utilize Jackson. There is some thought that the sophomore standout could alternate between a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end and a stand-up pass-rushing outside linebacker. Either way, he should be a focal point of the defense. He led USC in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (5.5) as a true freshman despite missing two games with an ankle injury, and he'd be the first to admit those numbers could have been even more impressive if he finished a few more opportunities in the backfield. He should have a huge sophomore season however he's used.

Junior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote enters his third season with plenty still to prove. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)

3. LB Palaie Gaoteote

As we covered more in-depth in our linebackers preview, there is ample evidence that shows Orlando has a history of immediately elevating the play of his linebackers. Could Gaoteote be the next? There is no questioning his talent and athletic potential, and he's shown it in moments, games and spurts. But he has been too inconsistent to truly maximize his ability to this point. The first thing to look for this spring will be how Orlando fits Gaoteote into his scheme, and then how comfortable he looks with the responsibilities of the role. He's still a potential star in the making if it can all click in 2020.

Redshirt senior tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe returns to the team after missing the last two seasons due to injury. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Images)

4. TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe

Imatorbhebhe is the ultimate wildcard this spring. The physically-gifted tight end hasn't played since 2017 due to injuries, and he wasn't even on the roster last fall. But he's back, and there is buzz within the program that he could make a major impact in his final season. USC has no shortage of tight ends, but none proved enough last year to command an assured role in 2020, so the position should be a wide-open competition and if Imatorbhebhe shows he can add a pass-catching element that has been lacking from the position then it would seem the job is there for the taking. He's also potentially versatile enough to be moved outside if the Trojans want to get really creative. But first, he has to show he's healthy and hasn't lost that elite athleticism that made him so intriguing in the past.

Alijah Vera-Tucker had a breakout season at left guard last fall for USC. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)

5. OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

Vera-Tucker is USC's best returning offensive lineman -- there's no question about that. But there is a question as to where on the line he can be of most value to the Trojans. He is a natural guard and excelled as the starting LG last season, ranking among the most reliable guards in the country per the advanced metrics. That said, USC has no clear answer at left tackle and the best option may be sliding Vera-Tucker over a spot and allocating some of its interior depth to replace his spot at left guard. Solving that left tackle dilemma is the most pressing issue for the offense this spring.

Sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis is one of the top returning quarterbacks in the country. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

6. QB Kedon Slovis

Slovis is not higher on this list only because he is a known commodity at this point -- one of the top returning quarterbacks in the country who played at an elite level over the second half of his freshman season. He will be more in the spotlight in the summer when 2018 starter JT Daniels is cleared to return and try to compete for his job -- the coaches have maintained that there will be competition at the position even though everybody expects the job to be Slovis' to lose. Actually, the only reason he's on this list at all is because of his elbow injury in the bowl game. Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell indicated he thought Slovis was fine from the elbow strain that did not require surgery, but he also said he wasn't sure what the QB would be cleared to do this spring. Making sure Slovis' arm looks like it did last year will be worth monitoring.

Gary Bryant Jr. was the only top-25 in-state prospect USC signed in its 2020 recruiting class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

7. WR Gary Bryant Jr.

Bryant is one of USC's four early enrollees who will debut in spring practice. Sure, he's joining a stacked Trojans WR depth chart, but he is unlike any other receiver on the roster. At 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, his game is elite speed and elusiveness. His smooth route-running, sure hands and dynamic ability to get open makes him a potential impact addition out of the slot. Harrell and Co. have to figure out how to maximize and utilize a lot of options in the passing game, but that's a good problem to have. If Bryant can have a big spring and show them he brings something to the table they can't go without, he may just earn a significant role this fall. He also has great potential as a punt/kick returner.

Junior safety Talanoa Hufanga is one of USC's established defensive stars. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)

8. S Talanoa Hufanga

Hufanga is also a known commodity. He's one of USC's established defensive stars, and the intrigue here is to see how the new coaching staff sees fit to utilize him. New safeties coach Craig Naivar has said that the position plays a "truly fun" and versatile role in Orlando's defense, and Hufanga just happens to be a truly fun and versatile playmaker.

Redshirt sophomore running back Markese Stepp will look to continue to expand his role in 2020. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)

9. RB Markese Stepp

Markese Stepp almost got to show what he could do as a featured lead back last year. Vavae Malepeai was sidelined after knee surgery and Stephen Carr had gone down with a high-ankle sprain the following week. Stepp was looking at a chance to show he deserved to have a larger share of the workload ... but then he too injured his ankle in that same game as Carr. Needing surgery to repair ligaments, Stepp's season was done. So this spring, first, the question will be is he fully recovered, and then the storyline becomes whether he can earn the coaches' trust that he can be counted on as a pass-blocker and receiver out of the backfield so that he can expand his overall role in the offense. As a pure runner, Stepp has a strong case as USC's most talented and effective running back, which his team-leading 6.4 yards per carry last season showed. Stepp would be higher on this list, except we probably won't gain any clarity on the distribution of carries or backfield timeshare until August scrimmages or perhaps even the first game.

Ralen Goforth will look to move into a larger role with John Houston's snaps up for grabs. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)

10. LB Ralen Goforth

There were a number of worthy candidates for this last spot, including another linebacker -- redshirt senior Jordan Iosefa. But Goforth gets the nod. He was one of the more intriguing prospects in USC's 2019 signing class, but he barely saw the field as a true freshman while slotted behind stalwart middle linebacker John Houston on the depth chart. With Houston gone, Goforth has taken his No. 10 and will try to take some of the snaps he leaves behind as well. The linebacker competition in general should be highly intriguing as, aside from Gaoteote, all the other jobs would seem wide open. Goforth should get every chance to prove himself this spring.

